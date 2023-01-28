Conway grinds out another defensive battle with rival Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – Forget about the fact that Conway is leaving everyone behind in the Region 5-AAAAA standings.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the in 5-A. Forget about that, too, especially where Carolina Forest is concerned.

Aiden Brantley scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as Conway once again ground out a tough defensive battle, 39-31, on Friday at Carolina Forest.

This one played out pretty much like the last one between the two rivals on Jan. 10 in Conway, only with even fewer points as, once again, Carolina Forest dictated the pace of play with an effective zone defense, featuring a lot of traps.

Conway's Khalil Campbell (23) blocks the shot of Carolina Forest's Jake Wight in their game Friday night. At right is Conway's Jamarious Woodbury, who nearly got a hand on the ball, too. Photo by Mike Duprez

“When they play a zone, it’s not easy to get to the basket,” Brantley said. “We had to pass the ball around and be patient.”

Patience is something Conway coach Michael Hopkins constantly preaches to his players. Friday was more of the same.

“That’s it,” Hopkins said. “Patience. We stayed with it and played good defense. That was the key.”

It’s an approach that is working wonders for the Tigers. They are now 21-1 overall and 6-0 in the region. Conway can clinch the region championship at home on Tuesday against Socastee.

Devin Grainger of Conway plays tight defense on Carolina Forest's Daniel Allen. Photo by Mike Duprez

And it’s a tough region. Carolina Forest is 15-7 overall and has had a good season. But the Panthers are second to last in the region at 1-4. Yet that didn't stop them from giving the Tigers all they could handle again.

“We bring it out in them,” Hopkins said. “That’s it. We're going to get everybody's best shot. This was a crucial game for them and we knew were facing a hostile environment. Our guys weathered the storm. This is Conway and Carolina Forest. They're not going to give up.”

Santana Mayes had 7 points for the Tigers and Devin Grainger had 6. And as good as Carolina Forest’s defense was, Conway's was even better. The Tigers played a tight man-to-man and pretty much kept Carolina Forest out of the paint.

Just like in their first meeting with Carolina Forest, a 52-44 win, the Tigers led most of the way but couldn't get comfortable until the final minute.

Aiden Brantley gets a key steal for Conway in the fourth quarter. Photo by Mike Duprez

It appeared that Conway was about to break out when Brantley drove in for a layup and a 20-12 lead with 33 seconds left in the first half. He was also fouled, giving him an and-one opportunity. But Brantley was also called for a technical foul on the play. He missed his free throw and the Panthers’ Trey Potts made both of his.

Carolina Forest center Darius Carr, who led the Panthers with eight points, scored on a lob and Conway’s lead was a scant four points going into halftime.

The Panthers were hanging around, trailing 22-20 midway through the third quarter when Conway made a move. In a game with so few points, runs were scarce but Conway did put together a 7-0 stretch. Khalil Campbell got a putback and Grainger got a rare transition basket off a turnover. Seconds after an offensive foul on Carolina Forest, Mayes scooped up a loose ball and hit a layup.

Mayes completed the run by making one of two free throws for a 29-20 lead with 49.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Tigers aren't a strong outside shooting team, which is why they draw zone defenses. So it felt big when Brantley nailed a 3-pointer to put Conway up 32-22 with 6:32 remaining.

Conway's Aiden Brantley grabs a rebound in traffic. Photo by Mike Duprez

But the Panthers amped up pressure in the backcourt, forcing four turnovers, and kept themselves in the game. And when Daniel Allen, who scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter, buried a 3-pointer to make it 35-29 with 2:28 left, the home crowd erupted.

That was close as they could get, though. Brantley hit two free throws for an eight-point lead with two minutes left and the Tigers pressured the Panthers into a couple of turnovers.

Once again, Conway had done enough.

“They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason,” said Carolina Forest coach Emmanuel DeWalt. “They’re talented. When you hold a team to 39 points, you feel like you have a chance to win the ball game. But they played great defense as well.”

And their patience paid off - again.

“As coach Hopkins says, us moving the ball can sometimes break down the defense,” Grainger said. “And the more we move it, the slower they get. We can find our spots and get open looks.”

Carolina Forest is at Sumter on Tuesday.