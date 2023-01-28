ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WBRE

State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WJAC TV

Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say

Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

skooknews.com

Shamokin Man with Active Warrants Flees State Troopers in Schuylkill County

A Shamokin man is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police after he fled Troopers earlier this month. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, around 6:30pm, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from a traffic stop near the intersection of Sunbury Road (Route 901) and Buckhorn Road in Foster Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft of pills

Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Ashland

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle was involved in a crash in Ashland on Monday evening. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the crash occurred around 7:15pm at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets. Police say State Trooper was driving west on Centre Street when Elvis Torres...
ASHLAND, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

