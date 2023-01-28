Read full article on original website
Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on M-37 in Barry County
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and two people were injured Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a head-on crash on M-37, Barry County sheriff’s deputies said. The name of the 59-year-old Hastings woman who died has not been released. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on M-37...
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
Business I-196 near Zeeland closed for injury crash involving semi-truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Business I-196 near Zeeland is closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, authorities said. The highway is closed in both directions between 101st and 104th avenues in Holland Township, the state Department of Transportation said. Ottawa County Central...
Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
GRPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
WATCH: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions
Nearly 80 dogs found in poor living conditions at a Norton Shores rescue have been seized by authorities and relocated to shelters in West Michigan.
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing
A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work.
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 killing of Kalamazoo County 71-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison Monday for killing a 71-year-old man in 2017. Joshua Joel Wessel, 34, of Vicksburg, was sentenced to 14 to 38 years in prison on Jan. 30 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Oct. 26, 2022.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest
KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
