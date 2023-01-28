ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

927thevan.com

Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Business I-196 near Zeeland closed for injury crash involving semi-truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Business I-196 near Zeeland is closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, authorities said. The highway is closed in both directions between 101st and 104th avenues in Holland Township, the state Department of Transportation said. Ottawa County Central...
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest

KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

