$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Urgent Powerball warning to collect record $2billion fortune as winner yet to claim world’s largest lottery prize
A POWERBALL lottery player has won a record-breaking prize - but they have yet to claim the cash. Lotto players should check their tickets after one bought in Altadena, California, matched all six numbers for the Powerball jackpot, worth $2.04billion. The drawing was announced on November 8, with winning numbers...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $20M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/20/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has again rolled back to $20 million with a cash option valued at $10.6 million after a ticker holder in the Bronx, New York won Tuesday’s $20 million top prize. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win
The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing making Saturday night's jackpot worth an estimated $572 million.
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Two National Lottery ticketholders scoop £6m each in Saturday draw
Two lucky ticketholders have each won £6 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.The winners bagged half of the £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot by matching all six main numbers.It means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.The winning Lotto numbers were: 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.Set of balls three and draw machine Lancelot were used.One person won £1 million after matching five of six numbers and the bonus ball.No-one bagged the £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks draw, though one ticket-holder won £500,000 from the Thunderball.Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s fantastic £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – each of these lucky winners has scooped an amazing £6 million.“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim these amazing prizes.” Read More EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a weekCouple devastated after losing out on £182m EuroMillions jackpot due to ‘payment failure’
