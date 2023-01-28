ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana

Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win

The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
Two National Lottery ticketholders scoop £6m each in Saturday draw

Two lucky ticketholders have each won £6 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.The winners bagged half of the £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot by matching all six main numbers.It means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.The winning Lotto numbers were: 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.Set of balls three and draw machine Lancelot were used.One person won £1 million after matching five of six numbers and the bonus ball.No-one bagged the £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks draw, though one ticket-holder won £500,000 from the Thunderball.Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s fantastic £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – each of these lucky winners has scooped an amazing £6 million.“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim these amazing prizes.” Read More EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a weekCouple devastated after losing out on £182m EuroMillions jackpot due to ‘payment failure’
