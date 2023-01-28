Two lucky ticketholders have each won £6 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.The winners bagged half of the £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot by matching all six main numbers.It means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.The winning Lotto numbers were: 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.Set of balls three and draw machine Lancelot were used.One person won £1 million after matching five of six numbers and the bonus ball.No-one bagged the £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks draw, though one ticket-holder won £500,000 from the Thunderball.Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s fantastic £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – each of these lucky winners has scooped an amazing £6 million.“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim these amazing prizes.” Read More EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a weekCouple devastated after losing out on £182m EuroMillions jackpot due to ‘payment failure’

3 DAYS AGO