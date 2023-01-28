Read full article on original website
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Meet February’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Harrison Museum of African American Culture
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new month so you know what that means: it’s time to choose a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient. This February, each time we are right on the money with our weather forecast, we will donate to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
Roanoke Catholic students prep care packages for troops overseas
ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Roanoke Catholic are sending more than 300 care packages to troops overseas as part of a school-wide service project. We’re told the Celtics have been collecting items for each individual service member for more than a week. The students wanted to provide a...
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
TAP offering free tax clinic in Roanoke from now until April
ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) is looking to make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can make an appointment with TAP for a free tax clinic at the Dumas Center to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.
Virginia DOE’s $201 million budget mistake could impact your child’s classroom
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Cuts could be coming to your child’s classroom. This comes after Virginia’s Department of Education shared with school districts across the commonwealth, that they’re $201 million short in state funding. This multi-million dollar mistake was caused by the elimination of a portion...
No injuries or impacts to production after fire at Volvo plant in Dublin
DUBLIN, Va. – All employees are safe and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a small building not far from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, according to a Volvo Trucks spokesperson. Officials say the fire happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday...
Roanoke Valley students attend Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase
SALEM, Va. – Finding a career path can sometimes be difficult for students but businesses in the Roanoke Valley are looking to give them a sneak peek into their fields of work. The Student Registered Apprenticeship program gives students across the Commonwealth the chance to work toward credentials associated...
Jury deliberating fate of murder suspect
The man accused of killing two others and burning down their house was on trial this week in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville faced a jury of eight women and four men who, after hearing two days of testimony, were left to determine his guilt or innocence on Tuesday. After beginning deliberations at 4:30 p.m., the jury adjourned for the evening at about 8:45 p.m. to resume again Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Salem Homeless Program exceeds expectations
SALEM, Va. – Thanks to the Salem Homeless Program, 125 veterans now have permanent homes, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In the announcement made on Monday, officials said Virginia’s nationwide goal was to house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in 2022 and that the Salem Homeless Program exceeded the goal by providing 125 permanent housing placements to veterans experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City leaders work to tackle homelessness in the area
ROANOKE, Va. – Building connections is top of mind for Roanoke City leaders. During a community forum on homelessness Sunday afternoon, city council members came together with the heads of homeless service providers across the valley. Pam Milkowski is the healthcare service manager of the Fralin Free Clinic. She...
Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet
Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program...
Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
Roanoke’s Starcade celebrates fourth anniversary with $4 admission
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Starcade turned four years old on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, the local business knocked the admission price down to $4. Director Aimee Simmons said although it’s a Tuesday, that hasn’t kept the crowd away. She said they’re happy to see the show of support from families.
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
Rockbridge County expands emergency services to overnight hours
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County is expanding its emergency services. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the creation of three more positions, and those people will be trained in both fire and EMS. Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey said this will allow the county to have...
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
Danville Utility Commission recommends rate hikes
Customers served by Danville Utilities may see some small increases by the middle of the year. The Danville Utility Commission last week adopted a recommendation for increases in charges for water and electric and a smaller increase in the water base rate. Lori Franklin says the recommendations came from a...
