Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
Linda Beth Head, 79
Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
Updated Sports Schedules
Winter weather has caused postponements of numerous high school and college sporting events this week. As we receive information, we will add to the list below as games are rescheduled. Howard Payne University has rescheduled women’s and men’s games with Concordia to Monday, February 6 with tip-off times at 5:30...
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
Travel Strongly Discouraged Due to Winter Weather
BROWNWOOD – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintry precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways. According to the National Weather Service (NWS),...
City of Brownwood to delay opening for non-emergency facilities
Due to forecasted precipitation and freezing temperatures over the next 24 hours, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operations. Depending on weather conditions over the next 24 hours, additional closures or delays may be announced for Wednesday, February 1st. All emergency services will operate as usual. The following adjustments are announced for Tuesday, January 31st.
HPU announces Tuesday campus closure due to inclement weather
BROWNWOOD – January 30, 2023 – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to anticipated inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
Prison Sentence for Man Found Guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Friday, January 27, 2023, a Brown County jury convicted Justin Wichner, 38, of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Wichner was sentenced to five years’ incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and received a $5,000 fine from the jury.
ICE STORM WARNING in Effect Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning until 6:00 am Thursday for Brown and area counties. WHAT… Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts.
