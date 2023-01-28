Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals
About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
Yardbarker
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
‘PFT’ Picks Another Fight with Kirk Cousins
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the quarterback-less San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, advancing to Super Bowl LVII, where they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who bested the Cincinnati Bengals on Championship Sunday. Eagles-49ers was a snoozefest because San Francisco had no healthy quarterbacks midway through the game, but Chiefs-Bengals...
Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter Is Headed to His 3rd Pro Bowl
For the third time in his career, and the first time since 2019, Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter is headed to the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This became an expected announcement overnight as the Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl, which will take place one week after the Pro Bowl Games.
Former Vikings Coach Joins Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a defensive coordinator yet for 2023, but a former Vikings coach landed on his feet Tuesday — with the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Jerry Gray, who will serve as Atlanta’s assistant head coach. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo tweeted Tuesday, “The Falcons have finalized a deal with Jerry Gray to join their coaching staff with the title of assistant head coach/defense, source says. He’s back with Arthur Smith.”
NFC North Round-Up: 4 Bold Offseason Predictions
All the action of the NFL offseason is growing ever closer, and yesterday’s announcement of the official salary cap heading into the 2023 league year (a new record-high salary cap) is just the latest reminder of that. In that spirit, here are 4 bold offseason predictions for every NFC North team in the latest edition of the NFC North Round-Up.
Another Defensive Coordinator Candidate Is Officially off the Board
The Minnesota Vikings have been hard at work this week, interviewing multiple defensive coordinator candidates to take over the coaching position for the 2023 season. So far, they’ve interviewed four candidates including Sean Desai, Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and in-house candidate Mike Pettine, but there could be more on the way.
The Vikings Have 3 Draft Droughts
The 2023 NFL Draft is 85 days away, and the Minnesota Vikings, for now, have just four picks. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded away 2023 draft capital for players like T.J. Hockenson and Jalen Reagor, so the cupboard is a little barren. However, Minnesota should receive a 5th-Round compensatory pick,...
Winners from Day 1 of Senior Bowl Practices
The first of three Senior Bowl practices took place on Tuesday afternoon, an event that gives some of the best seniors in college football a chance to showcase their skills an extra time prior to the NFL Draft. Many prospects use this event to put their names on NFL teams’ radars as well as to raise their draft stock. Here are some of the winners from the first day of the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Vikings Mock Draft Monday: Minnesota Trades to Acquire 2 Extra Picks
It’s time for another edition of Vikings Mock Draft Monday, and in this latest mock draft, I’ve opted to trade the Vikings first round pick away in favor of snagging an extra pick in Day Two. Here’s how the full trade went down:. Vikings receive:. Texans second-round...
7th Vikings Player Earns Pro Bowl Nod
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings produced 13 wins, one playoff loss, and seven Pro Bowlers. When the week began, that number was six but grew to seven when Danielle Hunter was awarded a Pro Bowl spot on Monday. The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling tweeted, “Danielle Hunter was named to the Pro Bowl Games this weekend. The Vikings edge rusher replaces the Eagles’ Haason Reddick, who’s preparing for the Super Bowl.”
Vikings Podcast: Clearing Cap Space (Pt. 1)
Yesterday, the news emerged that Minnesota (like the rest of the NFL) would be dealing with an expanded budget in 2024. That’s good news, especially since things are pretty snug right now. On the most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – Sam and I consider how roster shuffling for the defensive players could lead to massive cap room.
The Vikings Will Play Against Sean Payton in 2023
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints agreed to a trade that will send Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick that will go back to New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The first-round pick is via San Francisco and is the 29th overall pick in the draft.
Mike Florio, Paul Allen, & The Vikings QB1 Controversy That Won’t Go Away
As far as I can tell, Mike Florio and Paul Allen are friends. At times, they seem to get on each other’s nerves, but they’ve commonly been spotted together in interviews discussing the purple and gold. Florio is seldom shy about sharing his opinion; recently, he offered few thoughts on the Vikings QB1.
