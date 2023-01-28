Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president shuts down Beterbiev vs. Bivol, Artur must fight Callum Smith next
By Jim Calfa: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against his WBC mandatory challenger Callum Smith, and he can’t face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol as he would like to do. Bivol is ineligible to fight Beterbiev because the World Boxing Council prohibits...
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor it's not
As a sporting event, the idea of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fighting each other was a bad one. McGregor, who in 2017 had never boxed before, had little chance against a one-time Olympic bronze medalist who had gone 49-for-49 as a pro boxer. As a business idea, though, it was a genius move.
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
sportszion.com
“It’s definitely something that we’re looking into” Francis Ngannou hints summer bout vs Tyson Fury with Mike Tyson as ref
Francis Ngannou was in talks with the UFC for a very long time after his fight against Cyril Gane on UFC 270. Dana claimed to have offered the Cameroonian an offer that would make him the highest-paid Heavyweight in the history of UFC. Ultimately the champion left the organization and...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Bellator 290: Date, time, channel, live streams, odds & card for Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2
An MMA great will make his last stand on February 4. Fedor Emelianenko challenges Ryan Bader for the Bellator heavyweight title at Bellator 290. Bellator 290 takes place inside the Kia Forum in California. It will be the last fight of Fedor's career. Bader is a three-time Pac-10 Championships gold...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Centre Daily
Fedor Emelianenko Going for Gold in Farewell Bout at Bellator 290
View the original article to see embedded media. For one final time, Fedor Emelianenko will enter this cage this Saturday at Bellator 290. At least that is what he claims. One of the most decorated heavyweights of all time, Emelianenko confirmed he will retire even if he defeats Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. There will not be one more fight in Russia, and Emelianenko claims he will still retire regardless of whether free agent Francis Ngannou arrives in Bellator and challenges him live on CBS.
ng-sportingnews.com
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing
Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
