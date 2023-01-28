ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
BoxingNews24.com

WBC president shuts down Beterbiev vs. Bivol, Artur must fight Callum Smith next

By Jim Calfa: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against his WBC mandatory challenger Callum Smith, and he can’t face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol as he would like to do. Bivol is ineligible to fight Beterbiev because the World Boxing Council prohibits...
BoxingNews24.com

“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew

By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted

World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Slow Death Continues

By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
Centre Daily

Fedor Emelianenko Going for Gold in Farewell Bout at Bellator 290

View the original article to see embedded media. For one final time, Fedor Emelianenko will enter this cage this Saturday at Bellator 290. At least that is what he claims. One of the most decorated heavyweights of all time, Emelianenko confirmed he will retire even if he defeats Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. There will not be one more fight in Russia, and Emelianenko claims he will still retire regardless of whether free agent Francis Ngannou arrives in Bellator and challenges him live on CBS.
ng-sportingnews.com

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing

Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
worldboxingnews.net

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
LAS VEGAS, NV

