View the original article to see embedded media. For one final time, Fedor Emelianenko will enter this cage this Saturday at Bellator 290. At least that is what he claims. One of the most decorated heavyweights of all time, Emelianenko confirmed he will retire even if he defeats Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. There will not be one more fight in Russia, and Emelianenko claims he will still retire regardless of whether free agent Francis Ngannou arrives in Bellator and challenges him live on CBS.

1 DAY AGO