The Jets made a big hire last Thursday when coach Robert Saleh picked Nathaniel Hackett to be his new offensive coordinator. The reaction to the Hackett hire was unusual because it was all about who might come with him — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — but there was not much analysis of the hire itself. Can Hackett … hack it? Is this an upgrade over Mike LaFleur? Can the Jets offense not drag the team down in 2023? Obviously, the connection between Hackett and Rodgers was the headline last week. But let’s dig a little deeper on the Hackett hire with three reasons...

6 HOURS AGO