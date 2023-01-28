Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays. The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens
Baltimore is getting a second interview with Seattle's Dave Canales for its vacant play caller role as he angles to replace ousted assistant Greg Roman.
Commanders interviewing 49ers’ Anthony Lynn today for offensive coordinator job
The San Francisco 49ers have already lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who the Houston Texans hired as their next head coach. The Washington Commanders announced that they are interviewing another of head coach Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, Anthony Lynn, for their offensive coordinator job. Last year, Lynn joined Shanahan's staff...
Peyton Manning Places Support Behind One Candidate for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Maning has been advocating for the Indianapolis Colts to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer also reports the Colts are hoping to bring Callahan in for a second interview Wednesday. He is also in consideration for...
Look: 2 Notable Quarterbacks Named Options For Jets
The New York Jets are in a fascinating spot at quarterback heading into the offseason. They haven't fully committed to any of the three quarterbacks on the roster (Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco) and could use an upgrade at the position. If the Jets had better quarterback play this ...
Yardbarker
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Why Jets fans should be hopeful about the Nathaniel Hackett hire — and why they should worry
The Jets made a big hire last Thursday when coach Robert Saleh picked Nathaniel Hackett to be his new offensive coordinator. The reaction to the Hackett hire was unusual because it was all about who might come with him — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — but there was not much analysis of the hire itself. Can Hackett … hack it? Is this an upgrade over Mike LaFleur? Can the Jets offense not drag the team down in 2023? Obviously, the connection between Hackett and Rodgers was the headline last week. But let’s dig a little deeper on the Hackett hire with three reasons...
New York Giants betrayed by legendary NYC landmark after Eagles book Super Bowl trip
Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win in the NFC Championship game, the New York Giants found out the hard way that
Potential Landing Spots For Aaron Rodgers: Jets
Rick Spielman and Pete Prisco join Jaclyn DeAugustino to break down the Jets being a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.
Jets RB goes viral for bold prediction about team
New York Jets running back Breece Hall went viral for his bold prediction over the weekend. Pro Football Focus asked a question via Twitter Saturday. Their question was simple: “Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023?” Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023? pic.twitter.com/jUo96YSOja — PFF (@PFF) January 29,... The post Jets RB goes viral for bold prediction about team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's the latest on the Jets' OB pursuit
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that New York is “evaluating” Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. While he adds that the process is in its early stages, meaning more names will no doubt be added to that list, it comes as little surprise that those three are included in it. Rodgers was mentioned as a trade candidate for the Jets even before Nathaniel Hackett became the team’s new offensive coordinator, but increasingly so due to their connection with one another dating back to the latter’s time with the Packers.
Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams roasted his team’s offense in a tweet he quickly deleted Sunday. Williams was watching the NFC Championship between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and reacting to the 49ers’ struggling offense. Thanks to a series of injuries, the 49ers essentially ran out of quarterbacks, forcing an injured... The post Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 2