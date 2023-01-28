ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: 2 Notable Quarterbacks Named Options For Jets

The New York Jets are in a fascinating spot at quarterback heading into the offseason. They haven't fully committed to any of the three quarterbacks on the roster (Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco) and could use an upgrade at the position.  If the Jets had better quarterback play this ...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

2023 New York Jets Mock Draft

It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Why Jets fans should be hopeful about the Nathaniel Hackett hire — and why they should worry

The Jets made a big hire last Thursday when coach Robert Saleh picked Nathaniel Hackett to be his new offensive coordinator. The reaction to the Hackett hire was unusual because it was all about who might come with him — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — but there was not much analysis of the hire itself. Can Hackett … hack it? Is this an upgrade over Mike LaFleur? Can the Jets offense not drag the team down in 2023? Obviously, the connection between Hackett and Rodgers was the headline last week. But let’s dig a little deeper on the Hackett hire with three reasons...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets RB goes viral for bold prediction about team

New York Jets running back Breece Hall went viral for his bold prediction over the weekend. Pro Football Focus asked a question via Twitter Saturday. Their question was simple: “Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023?” Which 2022 non-playoff team will make the postseason in 2023? pic.twitter.com/jUo96YSOja — PFF (@PFF) January 29,... The post Jets RB goes viral for bold prediction about team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Here's the latest on the Jets' OB pursuit

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that New York is “evaluating” Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. While he adds that the process is in its early stages, meaning more names will no doubt be added to that list, it comes as little surprise that those three are included in it. Rodgers was mentioned as a trade candidate for the Jets even before Nathaniel Hackett became the team’s new offensive coordinator, but increasingly so due to their connection with one another dating back to the latter’s time with the Packers.
Larry Brown Sports

Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams roasted his team’s offense in a tweet he quickly deleted Sunday. Williams was watching the NFC Championship between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and reacting to the 49ers’ struggling offense. Thanks to a series of injuries, the 49ers essentially ran out of quarterbacks, forcing an injured... The post Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

