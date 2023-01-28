Read full article on original website
Westborough officials, chamber welcome Planet Fitness to town
WESTBOROUGH – Three months after it opened its doors at the Westmeadow Plaza, Planet Fitness was officially welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event, held on Jan. 26, included town officials and members of the Corridor 9/495 Regional of Chamber Commerce. “You picked a great location,” said Pamela Stevens,...
Nancy A. Perkins, 66, of Westborough
– Nancy A. Perkins, 66, of Westborough, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Comey) Perkins. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a proud 1974 graduate of Westborough High School.
Robert A. Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Robert A. “Bob” Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Knollwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Worcester after an illness. A faithful husband and father, he leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. (Trinder) Folsom; their children: Gretchen M. Spencer and her husband Mark, of Holden, Diane M. Dattis and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Russell K. Folsom and his wife Susan, of North Oxford, and Elizabeth A. Belanger and her husband Ronald, of Laconia, NH; grandchildren: Tegan Folsom and his wife Melissa, of Quincy, Sydney Agnini and her husband Benjamin, of Edgewater, CO, Aaron Belanger, of North Grafton, Haley Belanger, Mia Dattis, and Emma Dattis, all of Worcester; along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. Folsom; and their parents, Russell E. and Rheta A. (Aitken) Folsom.
Donna M. Henault, 66, of Grafton
– Donna M. (Lara) Henault, 66, passed away suddenly at home January 21, 2023 following an illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce Henault, her stepchildren Christie Lee and Kevin Henault, her grandchildren Austin, Chevelle, Sierra and Bryleigh, her sister Elizabeth O’Donnell and her husband Jimmy and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Lara and sisters Beverly Rivers and Patricia Casey.
Sr. Rachel Gonthier, S.S.Ch, 95, a Sister of Chretienne
Marlborough – Sisters of St. Chretienne, we are founded for a mission, called as was Nino, ‘the Christian’, to proclaim Jesus Christ by our whole life. (Rule of Life #4). Sr. Rachel Gonthier lived this mission during 72 years of consecrated life. She was born in Amesbury...
Mary B. Lefevre, 78, of Northborough
– Mary B. (LeBlanc) Lefevre, 78, of Northborough died Friday January 27, 2023 at Westborough Healthcare. She was the wife of Robert J. Lefevre who died on March 25, 2022. She was born, raised and educated in Worcester the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian (Johnson) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Commerce High School Class of 1963. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and enjoyed traveling, beaches, lighthouses, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved playing cards and cribbage with her husband and friends.
Crossroads Continuum to open new training facility for adults with autism
MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum, which serves to enrich the lives of people with autism and related conditions, will expand its offerings as it opens its adult center in the spring of 2023. Called the Commons Program, the center will help adults aged 22 and up to maximize their independence and receive career training.
Scholarship applications open for Northborough seniors
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Scholarship Committee is accepting online scholarship applications. The scholarships are eligible for high school seniors that live in town and plan to further their education. Consideration will be given to applicants’ academic standing, financial need, employment and community service experience, school or extracurricular activities, letters...
Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, 76, of South Grafton
South Grafton – Devoted parish minister of fifty-four years, Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, age 76 of South Grafton, MA died unexpectantly Friday, January 27, 2023 at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester MA. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 6, 1947, he was the son of Joy Louise Mitchell and Luther Grant Bond, Sr.
Rev. Fr. Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, former pastor of St. Michael Parish
– Reverend Father Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, of Uxbridge, MA, passed away peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with urethal and kidney cancer. Fr. Ron was born in Dorchester, MA, on March 17, 1947, one of 4 children...
Deborah Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough
– Deborah (Mendes) Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough, MA and Naples, FL, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home in Southborough. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ann (Fusaro) Mendes and the wife of Frank Lupacchino. Debbie graduated from Worcester State College in 1974 with a degree...
Grafton police log, Feb. 3 edition
2:54 a.m. Pleasant St. Ambulance – medical. 9:35 a.m. Worcester St. Road rage. 12:23 p.m. Main St. Ambulance – medical. 1:26 p.m. Providence Rd./King St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:51 p.m. Duxbury Rd. Ambulance – medical. 4:22 p.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 7:47 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious...
Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough
– Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home in Southborough, MA. He is the son of the late Hock Kwong and Chi Ying (Chu) Seto and the husband of Van (Dinh) Seto, to whom he was married for 26 years. Andrew was born in...
Fire damages Feedback Earth’s roof stacks
GRAFTON – A fire at Feedback Earth, 109 Creeper Hill Road, caused damage to its roof stacks of the plant’s processing equipment. Feedback Earth processes food waste into animal feed. Around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, Grafton Fire responded to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival,...
Business damaged in Boston Post Road East fire finds new home
MARLBOROUGH – As of one week after a fire impacted several businesses at 42 Boston Post Road East, at least one business has found a new home. Marlborough Nutrition announced via Facebook on Jan. 20 that it’s now at 55 Maple St., inside Crag Fitness. “We are so...
Northborough police log, Feb. 3 edition
1:56 a.m. Arrested, Kennedy Saul, 55, of 399 Millham St., Marlborough, for speeding in viol special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08% 2nd offense, fail to stop for police. 8:36 a.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Animal calls. 10:57 a.m. Assabet Hill Cir. Ambulance. 4:07 p.m. Hudson St. Ambulance.
Committee recommends housing proposal for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – The White Cliffs mansion may soon become intergenerational housing. During their Jan. 26 meeting, the committee recommended to the Board of Selectmen that a contract be awarded to Metro West Collaborative Development. The vote was 4-1 with Selectman Julianne Hirsh dissenting. Hirsh said she didn’t have enough...
Law enforcement searches Sudbury Reservoir for missing man
MARLBOROUGH – Officials have resumed the search for a Ware man who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police, Jeffrey Allard, 52, of Ware, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22; police believe he was in the Farm Road/Cook Lane area.
Trial of Luis Santos in 2019 Hudson murder concludes
HUDSON – The trial of Luis Santos, 26, related to the death of Karla Rodriguez in 2019 has come to a close. Luis Santos was indicted with murder and carrying a firearm without a license. Santos’ trial before a jury in Middlesex County Superior Court began on Jan. 19...
