Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville holding job fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for jobs, both part-time and full-time. The zoo will be offering seasonal positions in guest experience, retail, private events, education, lancer hospitality and wild encounters. The positions will require anywhere from 10 to 40 hours of work a week.
wvlt.tv
Weekly talks UT Softball as season fast approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s diamond teams are getting ready to hear the cry play ball!. Karen Weekly’s softball team was picked to finish second in the SEC and is ranked among the Top-15 teams nationally in the pre-season. On Tuesday, Weekly was talking up her team at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement. Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials said a midnight black Toyota Camry that was involved in the shooting left the scene before...
wvlt.tv
Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee holding charity auction featuring coffee with WVLT’s Heather Haley
wvlt.tv
Tennessee softball hosting open practice, autograph session Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With opening day around the corner, Tennessee softball is opening the doors to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5 to get a first look at the 2023 Lady Vols. UT will hold an open practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by an...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
WATE
Cockfighting derby raided in Union County
Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with dementia on Tuesday. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, according to Knoxville Police Department. He was last seen at...
wvlt.tv
Special Olympics Tennessee Winter Games return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, more than 180 athletes with disabilities gathered outside the Gatlinburg Convention Center for the Special Olympics opening ceremonies. The athletes participating in the games are from Middle and East Tennessee. The event returns after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. Justin Bradford, the...
wvlt.tv
United Way East Tennessee Collaborative
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Appalachia celebration, music festival featuring Yo-Yo Ma coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A music and storytelling festival is scheduled for Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park in May. The festival, featuring talent like Yo-Yo Ma, is a love letter to Appalachian culture. Our Common Nature: An Appalachian Celebration with Yo-Yo Ma & Friends will come to Knoxville May...
insideofknoxville.com
Homelessness in Knoxville and Possible Solutions
(Ed. Notes: First, some of you may not be getting your daily subscription email. There is a glitch in the system and I’m working on it. Second, I’d like your evaluation of the guest writer for today. Thanks.) Homelessness is a growing problem in Knoxville, Tennessee, with an...
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
WATE
98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville
Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. 98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville. Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to...
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
