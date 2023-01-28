Read full article on original website
‘It’s going to be cold’: Residents in Brenham bracing for icy conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning
BRENHAM, Texas – From the roads to the service station, TxDOT trucks spent Tuesday filling up and making their way out southeast from Brenham. In town, the owner of Ace Hardware said they’ve been busy this winter season. “What’s moving now is pipe insulation, faucet covers and propane,”...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO 18-WHEELER ROLLOVER
A portion of FM 109 has been closed for most of the day due to an 18-wheeler rollover that occurred this morning. According to DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard, the accident occurred around 9:30am today (Monday) on FM 109 between FM 2502 and Highway 159 in Austin County near Bleiblerville. A...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD DISCUSSION ON NOISE ORDINANCE
Discussion on the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance will lead Thursday’s meeting of the Brenham City Council. A work session will be held for councilmembers to review several aspects of the noise ordinance. Those include how the ordinance should account for noise created by traffic; how it addresses noises that are considered annoying but are still under applicable decibel limits; what noise standard should be applied when neighboring properties are in two different zoning districts; and what steps need to be taken to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation.
kwhi.com
SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER
Several area schools have announced closures today (Tuesday) due to the winter weather. Campuses in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook ISDs are all closed today, as are schools in Giddings, Dime Box and La Grange ISDs. All Burleson County offices are closed today as well. Anyone needing to pay property taxes...
Winter storm warning extended, road conditions get worse as freezing rain continues to fall
CENTRAL, Texas — Add slick roads and freezing rain to your morning commute Tuesday as a blast of cold winter weather pushes through Central Texas. Meteorologist Ashley Carter said this winter weather will remain in the area through Thursday morning but there's still a ways to go. Light freezing...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE DONATIONS FOR ROAD REPAIRS
Washington County Commissioners accepted donations to help repair two county roads at their meeting today (Tuesday). The donations came from Apache Corporation in the amount of $50,000 for Sandtown Road in Precinct 4, and from Cooley Construction for $4,933 to fix Randermann Road in Precinct 1. County Engineer Wesley Stolz,...
KBTX.com
Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Icy and slick conditions caused havoc on roads in Robertson County on Tuesday. A company box truck drove off an embankment in Hearne, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6. The truck was coming off a slick bridge when the it ran off the...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
kwhi.com
ALL BRENHAM ISD SPORTS CANCELLED
Due to the inclement weather, Brenham ISD has announced that all sporting events that were scheduled for today (Tuesday January 31) have been canceled. This includes Cub Basketball, Cubette Basketball, Cub Soccer, Cubette Soccer, Cubette Softball, and Cub Golf. KWHI will continue to update the weather cancellations as we receive...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about a beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Bridgewood subdivision. This home features an open concept floor plan with vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining,...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
Texas winter storm warning issued as freezing rain threatens state
Several counties north of the Houston area may see icy road conditions and frigid temperatures.
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY CLOSURES FOR SCHOOLS, OFFICES
In addition to Brenham and Burton schools and Blinn College, school districts and offices around the area are closing on Wednesday. School closures and delays announced for Wednesday include:. Legacy Christian School - Brenham. La Grange ISD. Round Top-Carmine ISD. Caldwell ISD. Somerville ISD. Snook ISD. Navasota ISD. Giddings ISD.
KVUE
Winter Storm Warning issued for much of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — *A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 a.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is will be in effect for Fayette county for the same time period.*. A very winter-like week is ahead of us...
kwhi.com
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
