FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
WISN
Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery
GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques
WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
Greater Milwaukee Today
75 years and still making a splash
OCONOMOWOC — Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc is celebrating 75 years in business and hosted an in-house boat show over the weekend. The company which was started in 1948 by Harold and Arlene Tinus continues to be a family owned and run business providing water enthusiasts with a large variety of boats.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James and his trains
WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
CBS 58
Miracle rescue: Lost dog found in most unlikely location
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Michele Fiore shares the story of Danielle Driscoll, a West Allis woman who knows of loss. After taking ownership of her late father's dog Danielle experienced a frightening auto accident. What happened next changed her perspective on life.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A community center for kids
GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
CBS 58
Portlight Homeless Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new homeless shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Young library patrons connect with Muskego seniors
MUSKEGO — For going on three years this spring, the Muskego Public Library has facilitated the #SafeHugs4MuskegoSeniors program — a way for area kids and adults to send a message to seniors living in the community — since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period, according to Courtney Metko, the children's assistant librarian with the library.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eileen ‘Lee’ Mary Waltenberry
Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023. Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.
WISN
City of Milwaukee extends snow emergency to Monday night into Tuesday morning
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee has extended a snow emergency for another night,. There is no parking allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A fundraiser with heart
MEQUON - Jill Belardi’s Valentine’s Day didn’t exactly go as planned. It was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, and Belardi was playing tennis with her friend Jane Westreich at North Shore Elite Sports Club in Glendale, just as the pair did every week. Suddenly, Belardi - a healthy and active stay-at-home mom of two who lives in Mequon - let out a scream and collapsed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
