WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques

WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

75 years and still making a splash

OCONOMOWOC — Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc is celebrating 75 years in business and hosted an in-house boat show over the weekend. The company which was started in 1948 by Harold and Arlene Tinus continues to be a family owned and run business providing water enthusiasts with a large variety of boats.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James and his trains

WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Miracle rescue: Lost dog found in most unlikely location

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Michele Fiore shares the story of Danielle Driscoll, a West Allis woman who knows of loss. After taking ownership of her late father's dog Danielle experienced a frightening auto accident. What happened next changed her perspective on life.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A community center for kids

GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
GRAFTON, WI
CBS 58

Portlight Homeless Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new homeless shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersdental.com

2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Young library patrons connect with Muskego seniors

MUSKEGO — For going on three years this spring, the Muskego Public Library has facilitated the #SafeHugs4MuskegoSeniors program — a way for area kids and adults to send a message to seniors living in the community — since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period, according to Courtney Metko, the children's assistant librarian with the library.
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eileen ‘Lee’ Mary Waltenberry

Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023. Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.
RIPON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A fundraiser with heart

MEQUON - Jill Belardi’s Valentine’s Day didn’t exactly go as planned. It was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, and Belardi was playing tennis with her friend Jane Westreich at North Shore Elite Sports Club in Glendale, just as the pair did every week. Suddenly, Belardi - a healthy and active stay-at-home mom of two who lives in Mequon - let out a scream and collapsed.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

