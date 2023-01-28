Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023. Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.

RIPON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO