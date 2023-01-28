Former Department of Education official, Diane Ravitch was called out for being a hypocrite after she touted public schools despite sending her own children to private school. "The best choice is your local public school. It welcomes everyone. It unifies community. It is the glue of democracy," Diane Ravitch, who served as assistant secretary of education during the George H.W. Bush administration, said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO