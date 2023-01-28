ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man injured, schools temporarily locked down after DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a Safe Passage worker was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police were called around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Somerset Place. They found the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition. During a press briefing, Fourth District […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery

WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

