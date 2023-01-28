Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
Safe Passage Worker Killed After Shooting Near DC High School: MPD
The man who was shot in the head in broad daylight in front of a Washington, DC high school has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Northwest, DC resident Michael Gaddis, 36, who worked with DC’s Safe Passage Safe Blocks initiative, has been identified by police on Tuesday, Jan. …
Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington
It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
Police: Man trying to stop car theft hurt at Alexandria gas station
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was hospitalized and his car was stolen at a gas station Monday night. Fairfax County Police say the man, who's in his 50s was pumping gas at the Citgo on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, when a suspect got into his car and tried to drive away.
popville.com
41 Year Old District Man Arrested for alleged homicide of a 13-year-old in Brookland January 7th
From the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia press release:. “Jason Michael Lewis, 41, of Washington, D.C., turned himself in today on a charge of second-degree murder while armed, stemming from the homicide of 13-year-old K.B. on January 7, 2023 in the Brookland neighborhood, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves announced.
District Man Charged in Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex
28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. At approximately 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2nd District officers responded to a report of...
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Montgomery County House Fire, Woman Critically Injured: Officials
A man is dead, and a woman is critically injured after a blaze tore through a house in Montgomery County, Maryland, late Monday, sending a family with children out into the cold, officials said. Firefighters responded to the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill Park about 11:15 p.m....
Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff
The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
Parks And Rec Employee In DC Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Karon BLake
A Washington, DC Parks and Recreation employee has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III announced. Jason Lewis, 41, surrendered himself to police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, where he was charged with second-degree murder for his role in the...
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
NBC Washington
Suspect in Karon Blake's Shooting Was ‘First Aggressor' and Lost Right to Self-Defense: Judge
Hours after Jason Lewis turned himself in on second-degree murder charges, D.C. Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe told him she saw “no reasonable basis for fear” when Lewis allegedly fired the shots police say killed 13-year-old Karon Blake. Pipe continued that by allegedly shooting first towards a trio of...
Man injured, schools temporarily locked down after DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a Safe Passage worker was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police were called around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Somerset Place. They found the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition. During a press briefing, Fourth District […]
Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery
WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Violent Armed Carjacker Gets Eight Years For Chevy Chase Gas Station Heist (VIDEO)
A Prince George's County man will spend years behind bars for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station two years ago while he was a teenager, authorities announced. Tyrece Jones, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years...
Comments / 0