Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador
A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o'clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'
"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?" questioned an outraged TikTok user.
Animal shelter reunites dog with owner who abandoned her due to homelessness: 'Incredible update'
A Tennessee animal shelter says it has reunited a homeless owner with the dog she abandoned due to financial pressures. McKamey Animal Center says it is arranging them a "safe haven."
Golden Retriever Throws Laundry On Floor To Get To Couch In Hilarious Video
A survey by Stonyfield Organic revealed 74 percent of respondents admitted they happily share their bed and/or couch with their pet pooch.
A New York shelter wants you to adopt this 'jerk' dog
Ralphie is a "fire-breathing demon" -- but the Niagara SPCA wants you to adopt him anyway.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard
Anne and Masa Hayashi's 11-year-old Bichon Frisé Yuki lost an eye in an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month A California couple is warning fellow dog owners after their beloved pup lost an eye following an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month. Anne and Masa Hayashi, who own an 11-year-old Bichon Frisé named Yuki, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that their canine companion was attacked by six of the wild animals when the coyotes snuck into the couple's yard through an eight-inch...
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted
Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened
People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
The woman who left the dog says she found out at the airport her crate would not fit in the cabin.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Wichita Eagle
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
