WASP Bitch
3d ago

This is one of the reasons why I don't my dog to dog parks. #1 Owners who don't have the ability to control their dogs off lead. Or sometimes even leashed!😡 My dog has excellent recall & manners but that useless if she's blindsided by another dog who is out of control. Owners who bring their dog to parks unfortunately are open to injury. Savage injury in this case.😢💔🤘

candycane
3d ago

Dogs are animals and unpredictable. My husband and I only adopt rescues and we have no clue how they have been treated in the past. We always take precaution with other dogs and don’t let others pet them because we don’t know how they will respond. Their perfect with us because they trust us and don’t feel threatened. My best advise for having experience and rescuing 17 dog over 19 years is always keep your fur babies safe and on a leash. Don’t take them where something “might” happen. Flip the tables would you want to be in their situation? Having a animal is a lifetime commitment. I hold the owner of the animal who attacks responsible. You just never know. Please be careful and think if your fur baby before you let them out or let a stranger pet them.

June Adkins
3d ago

my God sorry that happened my prayers are with you and your fur baby but what about the dog that did it and the person that owned it if nothing was done next it will be a child

Related
People

Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard

Anne and Masa Hayashi's 11-year-old Bichon Frisé Yuki lost an eye in an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month A California couple is warning fellow dog owners after their beloved pup lost an eye following an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month. Anne and Masa Hayashi, who own an 11-year-old Bichon Frisé named Yuki, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that their canine companion was attacked by six of the wild animals when the coyotes snuck into the couple's yard through an eight-inch...
GEORGIA STATE
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
The Dogington Post

Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o’clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
New York Post

Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear

Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate. The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast. Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him. The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows. The...
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
