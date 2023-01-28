This is one of the reasons why I don't my dog to dog parks. #1 Owners who don't have the ability to control their dogs off lead. Or sometimes even leashed!😡 My dog has excellent recall & manners but that useless if she's blindsided by another dog who is out of control. Owners who bring their dog to parks unfortunately are open to injury. Savage injury in this case.😢💔🤘
Dogs are animals and unpredictable. My husband and I only adopt rescues and we have no clue how they have been treated in the past. We always take precaution with other dogs and don’t let others pet them because we don’t know how they will respond. Their perfect with us because they trust us and don’t feel threatened. My best advise for having experience and rescuing 17 dog over 19 years is always keep your fur babies safe and on a leash. Don’t take them where something “might” happen. Flip the tables would you want to be in their situation? Having a animal is a lifetime commitment. I hold the owner of the animal who attacks responsible. You just never know. Please be careful and think if your fur baby before you let them out or let a stranger pet them.
my God sorry that happened my prayers are with you and your fur baby but what about the dog that did it and the person that owned it if nothing was done next it will be a child
