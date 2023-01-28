Read full article on original website
Chief Fox: Victoria Fire Department members receive 'special recognition'
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria Fire Department Chief Robert T. Fox announced the several members of the department received a "special recognition" from Governor Greg Abbott's Security Detail. Chief Fox released the following statement. "During a visit to Victoria by Governor Abbott, there were two simultaneous but different medical emergencies at...
A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation's major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there! We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause. In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space, and supporting a great cause.
Intersection of Hanselman and Anthony closed
VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Delayed start times for school districts throughout the Crossroads
The following school districts will have a delayed start time Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions. Victoria ISD. Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open
UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
Five people taken to hospital for observation following fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - Five people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home in Bloomington off SH 185. It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The three adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and for observation and are expected to be alright.
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips.
Search resumed for missing man
PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will hold press conference at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 on cybersecurity crime
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will conduct a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 in the conference room on the second floor of the 2012 County Annex at 102 North Clinton Street in Cuero. County officials have an update on the June 2022 cybersecurity...
Update: Building that caught fire in Cuero was previously a cabinet shop, says fire officials
UPDATE: According to a reporter for The Cuero Record and fire officials on the scene, the building that caught fire was vacant and had no electricity or gas services. They also reported the building was previously a cabinet shop and has been vacant for about four to five years. At...
DeWitt County receives return of funds after cybercrime last year
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County recovered over $300,000 of stolen funds last Friday from a cybercrime. A Nigerian cyber scammer posed as a court-approved vendor through email on June 14, 2022. The scammer requested for a change of bank information. After months of investigation led by Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, DeWitt...
TxDOT crews pretreating Refugio County bridges, overpasses in anticipation of freezing rain
Due to prediction of freezing rain, Texas Department of Transportation crews are pretreating bridges and overpasses today on major corridors I-37, US 181, US 59 and US 183 in Bee, Goliad, Karnes and Live Oak counties. During this weather event, TxDOT crews in these counties will work 12-hour shifts around...
Rape aggression defense course offered free-of-charge by the Victoria Police Department
Rape aggression defense course offered free-of-charge by the Victoria Police Department.
VISD to have two-hour delayed start time Wednesday due to winter weather conditions
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county. Delayed start times:. Elementary campuses: 10 a.m. Middle School campuses: 10:30 a.m. High School campuses: 9:30...
Two Edna football players sign to D-III schools
EDNA, Texas - It was a cold and windy morning filled with bright futures and warm energy at Edna High School as students, teachers, coaches and parents gathered in the gym to see two athletes follow their dreams. Edna running back/ defensive end Dreydan Ashford and Offensive lineman Pablo Almeda...
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
