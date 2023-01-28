ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

crossroadstoday.com

Chief Fox: Victoria Fire Department members receive 'special recognition'

VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria Fire Department Chief Robert T. Fox announced the several members of the department received a "special recognition" from Governor Greg Abbott's Security Detail. Chief Fox released the following statement. "During a visit to Victoria by Governor Abbott, there were two simultaneous but different medical emergencies at...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation's major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there! We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause. In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space, and supporting a great cause.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Intersection of Hanselman and Anthony closed

VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Delayed start times for school districts throughout the Crossroads

The following school districts will have a delayed start time Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions. Victoria ISD. Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open

UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Update: Individuals have been identified

VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
VICTORIA, TX
etxview.com

Search resumed for missing man

PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
PORT LAVACA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

DeWitt County receives return of funds after cybercrime last year

CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County recovered over $300,000 of stolen funds last Friday from a cybercrime. A Nigerian cyber scammer posed as a court-approved vendor through email on June 14, 2022. The scammer requested for a change of bank information. After months of investigation led by Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, DeWitt...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

VISD to have two-hour delayed start time Wednesday due to winter weather conditions

VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county. Delayed start times:. Elementary campuses: 10 a.m. Middle School campuses: 10:30 a.m. High School campuses: 9:30...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Two Edna football players sign to D-III schools

EDNA, Texas - It was a cold and windy morning filled with bright futures and warm energy at Edna High School as students, teachers, coaches and parents gathered in the gym to see two athletes follow their dreams. Edna running back/ defensive end Dreydan Ashford and Offensive lineman Pablo Almeda...
EDNA, TX

