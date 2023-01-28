Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Warwick City Council agrees on new firefighters’ union contract
The contract gives union firefighters a 10% raise over three years, increases their caps on prescription drug costs, and increases their annual clothing allowance.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents invited to participate in survey on use of Federal HOME-ARP Funding
“The City of New Bedford’s Office of Housing & Community Development has published a new Public Residential HOME-ARP Survey to encourage public input relative to the development of the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) Allocation Plan arising out of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Set to Appoint New Police Chief
Seekonk is set to appoint David Enos as Police Chief on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Board of Selectmen voted to rescind the appointment of ex-Chief Dean Isabella. Enos is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Police Department. The board voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts First-Responders undergo K-9 first aid training stemming from Nero’s Law
“Members of the Association‘s leadership team attended, the largest ever, K-9 first aid training. This training stemmed from Nero’s Law. Nero’s Law was spearheaded by State Representative Steve Xiarhos after Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and K-9 Nero were both shot by a barricaded suspect in Barnstable in 2018. Sergeant Gannon was killed and K-9 Nero was transported to a veterinarian by a police cruiser. K-9 Nero survived his injuries.
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Fall River unveils new city logo
Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
ABC6.com
After nearly a month of searching, North Kingstown hires interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Almost a month after North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigned, the district has found a temporary replacement. “The North Kingstown School Committee is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools,” wrote Dr. Erin Earle, North Kingstown School Committee chair.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Activated Through Feb. 4
According to the Homeless Service Provider’s Network, New Bedford’s overflow shelter will be activated through Saturday, February 4th”. “Given the severity of cold weather and current at-capacity occupancy at the Sister Rose shelter at 71 Division Street, it is anticipated that the overflow will be activated through Saturday, February 4th. Registration is from 1pm to 3pm and transportation is immediately after so please plan accordingly as we can only accommodate 30 individuals.”
Turnto10.com
Heavy police presence responds to Pawtucket residence
PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — A heavy police presence responded to a Pawtucket residence Wednesday morning. Pawtucket police units were observed at the corner of Unity Street and Pidge Avenue. Police closed off the area with crime scene tape. An NBC 10 news crew observed Pawtucket Crime Scene Investigation van.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department ‘s K-9 “Rosie” gives out free hugs at GNB Voc-Tech
Thank you to all of the staff and students at GNB vocational high school for sharing a loving moment with our precious comfort dog and her handler, Ofc. Demello. Special thanks to all the students and children of the “Early Childcare” program. Free hugs were given to all!!”...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
newbedfordguide.com
Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC
New name reflects importance of the SouthCoast — a pivotal region in the transformation to a clean energy future. SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds North America, is the new name for Mayflower Wind. This change better reflects the company’s commitment to the people, businesses and communities of the SouthCoast, all of whom will benefit from the growing offshore wind industry.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, partner agencies on third day searching for missing man
“Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffery Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Today’s mission marked the third day that State...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department arrests 16-year old with loaded firearm
“New Bedford police detectives have seized a loaded firearm from a 16 year-old male in the city’s westend. On January 30th at approximately 3PM, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. At this time, they observed a group of males who were known to them for their involvement in gang activity.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Comments / 0