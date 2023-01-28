ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Set to Appoint New Police Chief

Seekonk is set to appoint David Enos as Police Chief on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Board of Selectmen voted to rescind the appointment of ex-Chief Dean Isabella. Enos is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Police Department. The board voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract,...
SEEKONK, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts First-Responders undergo K-9 first aid training stemming from Nero’s Law

“Members of the Association‘s leadership team attended, the largest ever, K-9 first aid training. This training stemmed from Nero’s Law. Nero’s Law was spearheaded by State Representative Steve Xiarhos after Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and K-9 Nero were both shot by a barricaded suspect in Barnstable in 2018. Sergeant Gannon was killed and K-9 Nero was transported to a veterinarian by a police cruiser. K-9 Nero survived his injuries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed

At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover

“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

After nearly a month of searching, North Kingstown hires interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Almost a month after North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigned, the district has found a temporary replacement. “The North Kingstown School Committee is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools,” wrote Dr. Erin Earle, North Kingstown School Committee chair.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Activated Through Feb. 4

According to the Homeless Service Provider’s Network, New Bedford’s overflow shelter will be activated through Saturday, February 4th”. “Given the severity of cold weather and current at-capacity occupancy at the Sister Rose shelter at 71 Division Street, it is anticipated that the overflow will be activated through Saturday, February 4th. Registration is from 1pm to 3pm and transportation is immediately after so please plan accordingly as we can only accommodate 30 individuals.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Heavy police presence responds to Pawtucket residence

PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — A heavy police presence responded to a Pawtucket residence Wednesday morning. Pawtucket police units were observed at the corner of Unity Street and Pidge Avenue. Police closed off the area with crime scene tape. An NBC 10 news crew observed Pawtucket Crime Scene Investigation van.
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC

New name reflects importance of the SouthCoast — a pivotal region in the transformation to a clean energy future. SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds North America, is the new name for Mayflower Wind. This change better reflects the company’s commitment to the people, businesses and communities of the SouthCoast, all of whom will benefit from the growing offshore wind industry.
SOMERSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department arrests 16-year old with loaded firearm

“New Bedford police detectives have seized a loaded firearm from a 16 year-old male in the city’s westend. On January 30th at approximately 3PM, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. At this time, they observed a group of males who were known to them for their involvement in gang activity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy