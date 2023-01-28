Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Betty Lou Everett Carver
Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
wcluradio.com
Terry Wayne Smith
Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
wcluradio.com
Jerry Benton Roberts
Jerry Benton Roberts, age 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Branham) Roberts, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Friday, January 18, 1985, his children, Angela York of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (& Kenny) Carter of Magnolia, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Joey Branham, David (& Kathy) Branham and Gary Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue (& Joe) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
wcluradio.com
Susan Marie Coffey
Susan Marie Coffey, 72 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 30,2023 at her home. Born July 25,1950 to the late Jack Rohl and June King. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Coffey. Susan attended Golden Years Adult Daycare. She loved her friends there and...
wcluradio.com
Madeline Workman Dearnell
Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
wcluradio.com
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Elaine Calvert
Elaine Calvert, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greenville, KY native was a former pharmacist tech and greeter at Walmart on Walton Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Neville Rust and Hattie Ruth Younts Rust and wife of the late Phillip Rhea Calvert.
wcluradio.com
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams, age 79, of Cave City, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was a former of employee of T.J. Samson Hospital. He was a farmer, worked for Square Deal Lumber Company in Cave City delivering concrete and lumber supplies and he loved his wood stove. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball.
wcluradio.com
Linda Jo Davis
Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
wcluradio.com
Paula Walker
Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
wcluradio.com
George Dwight Farlee
George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
wcluradio.com
Robert Paul Clapp
Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Marguerite Carter
Marguerite Carter, 109, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Elm Creek, NE was a retired librarian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Jacobson Johnson and wife of the late Ralph Thompson Carter.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
wcluradio.com
Leonard Clifton Smith
Leonard Clifton Smith, age 86, of Park City, departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was working on his farm, doing what he loved most, took a fall from a ladder and wasn’t able to recover. The Barren County native was born on May 15, 1936 to the late Robert Leonard and Ruby Lee Tapscott Smith. He was married for sixty-six years to Irene Phillips Smith, until they were parted by her passing on November 14, 2022.
wcluradio.com
Donna Kay Patterson
Donna Kay Patterson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Austin Franklin and Christal Katie Neagle Franklin, was born on Friday, March 9, 1956 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home. She was 66 years, 10 months, and 20 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
WBKO
Reptile and exotics show comes to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Reptile and Exotics Show took place at Sloan Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, bringing reptiles native to countries all around the world, to south central Kentucky. Although all the animals were available for purchase, this family-friendly event encouraged everyone to encounter the...
wcluradio.com
Local spring softball, baseball leagues to be detailed at upcoming meeting
GLASGOW — The Barren County Parks and Recreation will host a meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to detail upcoming plans for this year’s sporting activities. Chris Jennings, the park director, detailed in a phone call to WCLU News on Tuesday that the meeting is open to the general public and will be held at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom (117 N. Public Square in Glasgow). The courtroom is on the third floor of the county government center.
wcluradio.com
Chimney fire erupts at Glasgow home
GLASGOW — Fire officials said a fire broke out at a home along Old Munfordville Road on Sunday. Flames were coming from the chimney of the home at 1891 Old Munfordville Road. Fire officials called it a “flue fire.”. A dry chemical extinguisher and ventilation fan were used...
Comments / 0