SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — An Indiana man is dead after falling from a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

