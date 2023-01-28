Read full article on original website
A recipe for pasta with red wine sauce! Spaghetti all'ubriaco
Today I highlight a recipe for spaghetti pasta in a red wine sauce. "Drunken Pasta" (spaghetti) Spaghetti All'ubriaco is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for many generations. This dish has arguably very simple ingredients and bold flavors.
Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker
Mardi Gras is almost upon us. Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice? Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster! Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them. Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.
Stuffed Salmon Recipe
When it comes to stuffed salmon, my salmon stuffed with crabmeat, spinach and cream cheese is an over-the-top delicious and restaurant-style dish you can easily make in your home kitchen. Trust me, it takes salmon to a whole new level!
Savory pork chops
Today, I used mixed (two types of) pork chops in this recipe. First, I seasoned the meat and then pan seared each chop in a large skillet. Then I transferred them to an oven-safe dish and spread cream of celery soup over them, before placing the meat in the oven to bake for thirty-five minutes. Once the chops finish baking, the soup thickens into a pork flavored gravy. The gravy is delicious served over potatoes.
Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
Rita's Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Place meat in slow cooker. Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated. Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine. Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to...
Crockpot Beef Stew
One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!
Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread
Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Oysters Rockefeller Recipe
During my career as a restaurant chef, Oysters Rockefeller was one of my most popular appetizers. As with most restaurant-style dishes, Oysters Rockefeller is not difficult to make, and with a little prep, you’ll be amazing your friends with this ah-mazingly delicious dish.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Miami is home to a plethora of Nikkei restaurants, blending the best of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques. And for chef Fernando Salazar of prime steakhouse Platea, their preponderance in the Magic City is far from surprising. “Miami is a mecca and melting pot of influence from all over...
Buttery Parmesan-Herb Mini Crackers
If you love Buttered Saltines or Alabama Firecrackers, these seasoned petite saltine crackers may just be your new favorite appetizer. We've loaded up mini saltines with high-flavor ingredients, including Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. The petite crackers are then finished off with Parmesan cheese. All of the seasoned...
Tabbouleh Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Tabbouleh.
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Collard & Rice Dumplings with Mamba 9 Sauce
To the African Diaspora, Collards Mean Prosperity & Good Health. I am always taken aback when people use judgment-laden terms such as greasy, unhealthy, fatty or "eat with caution" when talking about traditional African American foods or our diet (relating to the cuisine that has evolved from enslaved Africans in pre-emancipation America). Phrases such as "slave food" absolutely make my skin crawl, because although many of the foods that are consumed by African Americans were sustenance for enslaved people, those foods were—and still are—a source of nutrition for all races throughout the entire world. When movies like Soul Food, based upon an African American family in Chicago, are seen by non-African Americans, many of them note how many dishes were deep-fried or looked as if they were drowning in gravy. Yet this movie is only a single small peek into the African American diet and the way food is truly consumed in its communities. African American cuisine is not monolithic, after all.
