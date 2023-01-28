Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
capecod.com
Updated: Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a resident of an apartment next door to Headquarters Station walked over to the station to report a fire in her second-floor apartment. Smoke was visible from the station, and a first alarm assignment was dispatched. The crew from Engine 10 entered the second-floor apartment and found a portable appliance in the bathroom tub that had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by an employee of a business located on the first floor, prior to our arrival. Fire Investigators along with the Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services investigated the fire. It appears the fire was contained a small portable washing machine being used in the tub. There was no extension of the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment. The resident and one pet were uninjured. The cause remains under investigation. Main Street was closed for a short period of time. All units were clear by 3:50 PM.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
hyannisnews.com
BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET
HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn’s Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
hyannisnews.com
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY
On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor
“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
Police: Man stole saws from Warwick stores
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole large saws from two Warwick hardware stores earlier this month.
capecod.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.
capecod.com
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…
HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Activated Through Feb. 4
According to the Homeless Service Provider’s Network, New Bedford’s overflow shelter will be activated through Saturday, February 4th”. “Given the severity of cold weather and current at-capacity occupancy at the Sister Rose shelter at 71 Division Street, it is anticipated that the overflow will be activated through Saturday, February 4th. Registration is from 1pm to 3pm and transportation is immediately after so please plan accordingly as we can only accommodate 30 individuals.”
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department arrests 16-year old with loaded firearm
“New Bedford police detectives have seized a loaded firearm from a 16 year-old male in the city’s westend. On January 30th at approximately 3PM, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. At this time, they observed a group of males who were known to them for their involvement in gang activity.
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Vehicle in Providence — Police Find Spent Shell Casings Outside Businesses
Providence Police responded to a report of shots fired in the city early Saturday morning — and said they found nearly a dozen shell casings outside of businesses. Victims told police their car had been shot at by a suspect standing in the street brandishing a gun. About Incident.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of 51-year-old married father of 4 killed in two-vehicle crash
Police have confirmed the name of the victim in a fatal crash that took place recently. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old River Road near the Lincoln and Woonsocket city line that claimed the life of 51-year-old Papa Ndoye of Lincoln and injured a juvenile.
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
WCVB
Breached dam between two ponds leads to flooding of homes, streets
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Floodwaters inundated homes neighboring a pond in southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning after a section of an earthen dam gave way. The breach between Plymouth Street Pond and Robbins Pond is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on private property in East Bridgewater, fire officials said. By 9 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to the area in response to flooding.
