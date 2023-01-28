ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Can Move to Even Record with Win over Warriors

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbcEW_0kUUdcnO00

Oklahoma City can move to .500 with a win over Golden State on Monday.

Following a decisive win over the white-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City is again just one win behind a .500 record.

Oklahoma City has had a few opportunities to do so in their latest stretch of games, but haven’t yet been able to get over the hump.

The team has seen an offensive resurgence in 2023 and now stands at 9-4 on the year.

Thus far, OKC has far exceeded expectations, already surpassing their projected win total just over halfway through the season. In their last 20 games, they’ve gathered 13 wins.

The Warriors, however, are in an opposite situation. They stand just one game above an even record, but as the 2021-22 Finals champions, haven’t yet met their expectations set for the season.

Despite riding a two-game win-streak, the Curry-led squad is just 5-5 in their last ten games, and haven’t yet figured it out.

Monday will be the two teams first meeting of the season. Following a back-to-back versus the Rockets, the Thunder will meet them again in the Bay.

Oklahoma City has the easiest remaining schedule in the league, and now sits just 1.5 games back from the sixth seed. Multiple wins over the Dubs and league-worst Rockets would do wonders for the teams playoff positioning.

Monday's game tips off at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Jenn Leach

The richest basketball players in the world

You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet

Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
906
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy