Thunder Can Move to Even Record with Win over Warriors

Oklahoma City can move to .500 with a win over Golden State on Monday.

Following a decisive win over the white-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City is again just one win behind a .500 record.

Oklahoma City has had a few opportunities to do so in their latest stretch of games, but haven’t yet been able to get over the hump.

The team has seen an offensive resurgence in 2023 and now stands at 9-4 on the year.

Thus far, OKC has far exceeded expectations, already surpassing their projected win total just over halfway through the season. In their last 20 games, they’ve gathered 13 wins.

The Warriors, however, are in an opposite situation. They stand just one game above an even record, but as the 2021-22 Finals champions, haven’t yet met their expectations set for the season.

Despite riding a two-game win-streak, the Curry-led squad is just 5-5 in their last ten games, and haven’t yet figured it out.

Monday will be the two teams first meeting of the season. Following a back-to-back versus the Rockets, the Thunder will meet them again in the Bay.

Oklahoma City has the easiest remaining schedule in the league, and now sits just 1.5 games back from the sixth seed. Multiple wins over the Dubs and league-worst Rockets would do wonders for the teams playoff positioning.

Monday's game tips off at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

