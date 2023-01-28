Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine
Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?
Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
These Were Maine’s 20 Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2022
It was another banner year for visitation at Maine state parks and historic sites. According to Jim Britt from the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, over 3 million folks visited parks and historical sites in 2022. That made last year the best ever for both visitations and camping stays for Maine's parks.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
Fill The Tanks & Get Your Mittens Out, Maine is About to Get DANGEROUSLY Cold
Remember a few weeks ago when there was no snow on the ground and temperatures were so mild that people couldn't even go out and ice fish because most of the central Maine lakes and ponds were still (at least somewhat) open? Yeah, us too. That was a good time.
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?
In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
Maine non-profit says social media algorithms are silencing their message
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine nonprofit says social media algorithms are silencing their message. In a fast-paced world of "likes" and "going viral," the group says they are struggling to keep up. It could end up showing the struggles Maine families are facing. The Portland-based nonprofit "Birth Roots" helps...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Did You Know That Helen Pierce from Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Lives in Maine?
If you've been hiding under a rock and you don't know what the hit series "Ozark" is, minimize this article, go watch it and then come back, and you'll see how it is a life-changing series on Netflix. This article will not have any spoilers, but it will have a...
Get ready! An arctic blast is slated to hit Maine this week
Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. No big storms are in the forecast, but the big weather story is the cold slated to arrive later this week. It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in...
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Monday January 30, 2023 at 6PM.
