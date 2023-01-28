Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads guilty for methamphetamine possession in Amarillo Federal Court
A man previously indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in October 2022 has officially pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
Balentine execution date ‘recalled’ by Potter County District Court
The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine, originally scheduled for February, has been recalled, according to documents filed Tuesday afternoon in Potter County District Court.
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery
The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
KFDA
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
KFDA
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week. Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials...
Law enforcement officials conduct two-day violent crime-centered operation
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Lawsuit filed in Amarillo against new ATF ruling
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man is among three plaintiffs suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over a new ruling. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division after the ATF issued a rule reclassifying pistols with stabilizing braces as […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo marine suing Biden administration over new ATF rule about popular gun attachment
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Second Amendment supporters are fired up about a new rule announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. “It's an arbitrary rule. If you break the law, law enforcement will come to enforce it. There's no such thing as a rule enforcement officer,” said Darren Britto, a retired Marine from Amarillo.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
1 arrested after more than 600 grams of drugs found in Cactus
Officials with the Dumas Police Department released information regarding a narcotics bust in Cactus that occurred Thursday afternoon that led to one arrest.
1 dead after wreck ended in car fire near Clarendon
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a wreck that ended in a car fire resulting in one man dead near Clarendon. According to a DPS press release, at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, John Albright, 39, of Fort Worth, Texas was driving westbound on […]
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
abc7amarillo.com
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
KFDA
City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport. Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024. The study says a national chain could build...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2