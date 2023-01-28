WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The officer who was shot while trying to execute a search warrant in White Bear Lake has been identified as Ryan Sheak.Sheak, a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, was shot three times on Tuesday night. Thirty-three year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. faces multiple charges - including first-degree attempted murder - for allegedly shooting Sheak.Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge, and officers were serving a warrant at the Lakewood Hills Apartments around 10 p.m. Charging documents said a family member let four officers into the home, who all announced their presence and spoke to Holmgren through a bedroom door.Holmgren, however, fired a gun multiple times, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, the documents state. Sheak was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition as of Friday, White Bear Lake police say.Sheak has served as a DARE officer, training officer, and also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.Holmgren is being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

