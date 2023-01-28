Read full article on original website
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
2 charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County, warrant issued
Two metro-area men were charged in a Thanksgiving Day robbery in Sibley County. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Julio Burgara-Lara, 21, of St. Louis Park, and Oscar Silvas-Gamez, 32, of Brooklyn Park. Both men have been charged with one count of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery. The Sibley...
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled
(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
Three Detained After Brief Standoff Sunday Night
(KNSI) — Authorities in Princeton reportedly detained three people after a brief standoff Sunday night. Police were called to the home for a possible burglary in progress at about 9:15. They say they arrived to a man shouting he had a rifle and threatened to shoot the officers. Sheriff’s deputies from Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne Counties all responded, as well as a SWAT team and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, per police radio dispatches.
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 31, 2023, Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three separate locations and calls for service that involved juveniles as the patient(s). All victims were reported to have used/been exposed to a substance that caused the patients to exhibit signs consistent with an opioid...
Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in White Bear Lake identified
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The officer who was shot while trying to execute a search warrant in White Bear Lake has been identified as Ryan Sheak.Sheak, a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, was shot three times on Tuesday night. Thirty-three year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. faces multiple charges - including first-degree attempted murder - for allegedly shooting Sheak.Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge, and officers were serving a warrant at the Lakewood Hills Apartments around 10 p.m. Charging documents said a family member let four officers into the home, who all announced their presence and spoke to Holmgren through a bedroom door.Holmgren, however, fired a gun multiple times, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, the documents state. Sheak was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition as of Friday, White Bear Lake police say.Sheak has served as a DARE officer, training officer, and also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.Holmgren is being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
Six People Arrested in Meth Bust
(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Driver Accused Of Striking Teens In Bloomington In Custody
(Bloomington, MN) — The driver accused of hitting two teens in Bloomington is in custody after leaving the scene. Police say the driver hit the teens while they were walking in the road Friday evening near the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue. The boy was in critical condition and the girl was hospitalized following the collision. The driver is being held under suspicion of drunk driving.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
