Celebrity Chiefs fans roast Cincinnati mayor for his viral video about Mahomes, KC

Before heading to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati’s mayor issued a proclamation that poked fun of the Chiefs.

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted a video in which he sprinkled in jabs at Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Be it proclaimed that the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to ‘Burrowhead Stadium’ for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game...

“Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who is 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father. ....

“And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird.”

The video was met with eye-rolling from Chiefs fans, including one of the “Big Slick” co-hosts and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Actor Eric Stonestreet roasted the mayor with this tweet: “I love the rivalry and we welcome all Cincinnati fans to Kansas City. I hope for a spirited well-fought game, and healthy outcome for both teams, but you sir are a dork and you should fire the dork that told you this was anything close to a smart, funny, factual or good idea.”

Lucas retweeted Brittany Mahomes and took a jab at Cincinnati: “Agreed. No need to respond. KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday.”

Other Chiefs fans also shared some choice words for Mayor Pureval. Here is a bit of what they were saying.

A number of Bengals fans also were not pleased with Pureval as the video went viral, so he apologized.

“Bengals nation, Lol. I hear you,” he wrote on Twitter. “My competitive juices and love for cincy got the best of me. My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See you Sunday. Who Dey baby!”