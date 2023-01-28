ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Celebrity Chiefs fans roast Cincinnati mayor for his viral video about Mahomes, KC

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3DZI_0kUUasUj00

Before heading to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati’s mayor issued a proclamation that poked fun of the Chiefs.

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted a video in which he sprinkled in jabs at Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Be it proclaimed that the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to ‘Burrowhead Stadium’ for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game...

“Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who is 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father. ....

“And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird.”

The video was met with eye-rolling from Chiefs fans, including one of the “Big Slick” co-hosts and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Actor Eric Stonestreet roasted the mayor with this tweet: “I love the rivalry and we welcome all Cincinnati fans to Kansas City. I hope for a spirited well-fought game, and healthy outcome for both teams, but you sir are a dork and you should fire the dork that told you this was anything close to a smart, funny, factual or good idea.”

Lucas retweeted Brittany Mahomes and took a jab at Cincinnati: “Agreed. No need to respond. KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday.”

Other Chiefs fans also shared some choice words for Mayor Pureval. Here is a bit of what they were saying.

A number of Bengals fans also were not pleased with Pureval as the video went viral, so he apologized.

“Bengals nation, Lol. I hear you,” he wrote on Twitter. “My competitive juices and love for cincy got the best of me. My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See you Sunday. Who Dey baby!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
889
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy