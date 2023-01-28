Read full article on original website
New Market Town Council hires new town manager Monday night
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of New Market has hired a new town manager. Buster Nicholson was unanimously chosen by the Town Council Monday night. Nicholson comes from Charlestown, West Virginia. He said he has experience as a town administrator and public works director. Most recently he has...
Local property assessments rose 25% in two years, which means higher tax bills and more money for local governments
Local real estate assessments have gone up — again. Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County posted double-digit increases in real estate assessments for 2023. The county mailed its notices to property owners earlier this month; the city’s go out this week. In Charlottesville, overall assessed property...
Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
New candidate for 54th District in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates to represent the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, where he announced his candidacy. He says he sees a need for change in the...
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
Former Uniontown resident on Staunton study: ‘How many more studies do they need?”
Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Staunton settled after the Civil War, will be the focus of another publicly funded study. A former resident who still has family and family property in Uniontown wonders how many more studies the city needs to do. “I have read articles from time to...
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
Waynesboro’s vice mayor joked about the Pelosi hammer attack: How funny is it now?
You may remember that Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used the Oct. 28 attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as fodder for chuckles for his Facebook talk show five days later, on the eve of the 2022 city elections. A California judge ordered the release on...
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Stanardsville man is accused of causing a fire at the Rose Park Methodist Church Wednesday, January 25. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, January 31, that David Netting is charged with breaking & entering with the intent to commit arson, injuring any property, and burning or destroying a dwelling.
SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
Dairy farm shows why enhancing technology matters during farmer convention
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The 72nd Young Farmers of Virginia Convention taught attendees how to maximize dairy farming at Windcrest Holsteins. The Yutzy Family Farm has more than half a century’s worth of experience, and they know that the cow’s health is everything. “Cow comfort is a very...
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
