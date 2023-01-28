Couple's Drive Along the Pacific Northwest Coastline Comes with Jaw-Dropping Sights

Driving along the Pacific Northwest Coastline may have you white-knuckled at times, but this epic road trip comes with unbelievable jaw-dropping views and sights that are simply amazing. Have your camera ready, as the scenery is so stunning, you wont want to miss any of it.

TikTok video creator @tc.travels shares his adventures through California, Oregon, and Washington. Just wait until you get a load of his incredible journey along the coast.

The Pacific Coast Highway "PCH" is one of the world's most iconic road trip adventures. It's famous for the winding roads, the incredibly unique views, and for the the quaint towns and wine regions along the way. Taking this drive is guaranteed to be fill of so many incredible memories.

TikTok viewers who watched the clip are just as blown away. User @ms.titos_vodka says, "This dream makes my heart skip a beat!" We're pretty sure lots of people are in agreement. Fan @carmencita.tt comments, "It's on my bucket list! Watching you for any good additional places!" Honestly, the best travel recommendations come from people who have visited and enjoyed the spots! And another commenter simply states, "These locations are beautiful."

The best time of year to drive the PCH is mid-to-late February through April. It's recommended to go after California's rainy season that typically ends in February. The color hues shine and are vibrant from ocean to mountains. It's bound to be a trip to remember!

