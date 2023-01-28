ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple's Drive Along the Pacific Northwest Coastline Comes with Jaw-Dropping Sights

By Jane Ellis
 4 days ago

Driving along the Pacific Northwest Coastline may have you white-knuckled at times, but this epic road trip comes with unbelievable jaw-dropping views and sights that are simply amazing. Have your camera ready, as the scenery is so stunning, you wont want to miss any of it.

TikTok video creator @tc.travels shares his adventures through California, Oregon, and Washington. Just wait until you get a load of his incredible journey along the coast.

The Pacific Coast Highway "PCH" is one of the world's most iconic road trip adventures. It's famous for the winding roads, the incredibly unique views, and for the the quaint towns and wine regions along the way. Taking this drive is guaranteed to be fill of so many incredible memories.

TikTok viewers who watched the clip are just as blown away. User @ms.titos_vodka says, "This dream makes my heart skip a beat!" We're pretty sure lots of people are in agreement. Fan @carmencita.tt comments, "It's on my bucket list! Watching you for any good additional places!" Honestly, the best travel recommendations come from people who have visited and enjoyed the spots! And another commenter simply states, "These locations are beautiful."

The best time of year to drive the PCH is mid-to-late February through April. It's recommended to go after California's rainy season that typically ends in February. The color hues shine and are vibrant from ocean to mountains. It's bound to be a trip to remember!

Comments / 5

Independent thinker
2d ago

Oregon’s section of the PCH is drop-dead beautiful and accessible to the public for the most part. California has beautiful sections but many spots are private property. Washington has about 30 miles where the ocean is visible. The rest is pretty boring! Oregon is the prettiest, so far. Let’s hope the government doesn’t ruin it with ludicrous policies.

