if the political establishment weren't so violent, angry, narcissistic, untruthful, sensatioalistic, drama pushers and big mouth fake info spreaders, maybe the subjects they push and influence won't lash out in the way their leaders do....change the head of the snake if you want the rest to change.
if everyone just obeyed the 10 commandments.. what's so wrong with just being loving.. commit no crimes. love..peace.. it's so simple, yet do hard to do.. God help us all..
Promoting things is the new way. Alcoholism, drugs, homelessness, violent crimes, child predators...it's really all fixable. The problem is that their are so, so many organizations out there to help "reform" people, that if they cleaned everything up, millions of people would be out of jobs. Our Government loves the chaos.
