Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Bob Born, father of PEEPS® marshmallows, dies at 98

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just Born Quality Confections, a candy production company based in Bethlehem, Pa., announced on Monday that Bob Born, the father of PEEPS® marshmallows died peacefully on January 29. Bob was the son of the company's founder, Sam Born. He joined Just Born in 1945 after World...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store

Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA

