This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to be last mild day ahead of wintry, cold week
PHILADELPHIA - Weather has been kind to Eagles fans celebrating last night - and still today - but it won't last long!. Monday is expected to be another mild winter day with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds all day as a sprinkle or...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wintry mix of wet weather expected Tuesday as we end January with a seasonable chill
PHILADELPHIA - The week started off with some above-average temperatures as Monday lingered in the low to mid 50s. But, as we move into the final day of January, temperatures are expected to feel a bit more wintry. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, as clouds are expected to...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
fox29.com
Calling all lifeguards: Philadelphia offering swim lesson in desperate search for lifeguards
PHILADELPHIA - It may be close to freezing right now, but in a few short months, temperatures will start to rise and families will flock to nearby pools for relief. Philadelphia is in a race against the clock when it comes to its lifeguard shortage across the city. Last year,...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
fox29.com
Bob Born, father of PEEPS® marshmallows, dies at 98
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just Born Quality Confections, a candy production company based in Bethlehem, Pa., announced on Monday that Bob Born, the father of PEEPS® marshmallows died peacefully on January 29. Bob was the son of the company's founder, Sam Born. He joined Just Born in 1945 after World...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
Carjackers were no match for brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School
A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store
Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox29.com
Garnet Valley cheerleading team wins back-to-back state championships
FOX 29's Jenn Frederick stops by Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills to meet some champions! The school's cheerleading team is home after holding on to the state championship title for the second year in a row.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
SEPTA says no funds for Roosevelt Blvd. subway, but advocates see way forward
The prospect of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway is much less likely, now that SEPTA says there is no money for it. But some advocates aren’t giving up hope that the long-discussed project can someday become reality.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood
Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.
fox29.com
Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a robbery took a violent turn when several shots were fired on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section overnight. No victim could be found when officers initially responded to the scene at 5000 block of Cottage Street around midnight. A short time later, a 28-year-old man...
fox29.com
Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after police said a pedestrian was killed by a speeding Tesla Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash. Chief...
