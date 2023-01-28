Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Seekers Book Club at the Langston Center offers space for community to grow and learn together
One of the many ways that the Langston Centre works to bring multicultural education and unity to the Johnson City community is through their Seekers Book Club, which meets monthly to discuss African American literature and history. The Seekers Book Club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month,...
Kingsport Times-News
Fourth Kingsport superintendent hopeful applies; Golden sees no legal issue with public one-on-one candidate interviews
KINGSPORT — A fourth Kingsport superintendent hopeful has applied. And Kingsport Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden said he still thinks it is legal and a good practice for individual board members to interview the three top superintendent candidates one-on-one next month.
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
wcyb.com
Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels to perform in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels are coming to downtown Bristol in April. According to the Cameo Theater, the two will perform outdoors on April 29 at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week. The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has connection to Kingsport
Twenty years ago today, Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times, as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, has roots here.
Kingsport Times-News
'Come and just have fun' – Skating rink organizes night for special needs folks
NORTON — Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business. While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some local residents out of that fun.
‘Spring Forward Seniors’ in need of donations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One effort is aimed at helping the senior community in Johnson City. ‘Spring Forward Seniors’ is set on helping seniors with the basics, providing household supplies and essential health items for about 200 seniors in Johnson City. The group is looking for donations from the community. Deb Fogle and Joan […]
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View
The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Johnson City Press
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Kingsport Times-News
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service...
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol names Marina Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The up-and-coming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new Vice President of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Watauga Lake Cleanup
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup this Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive.
‘The karma they deserve’: Local animal shelter promotes Valentine’s Day fundraiser
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a […]
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership for councils
The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce recently elected new leaders for its four councils. The Chamber’s Workforce Development, Governmental Relations, Young Professional Development and Membership/Business Development Councils have gained new members and new chairs.
wjhl.com
Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children
Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
