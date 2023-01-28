ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022

ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
‘Spring Forward Seniors’ in need of donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One effort is aimed at helping the senior community in Johnson City. ‘Spring Forward Seniors’ is set on helping seniors with the basics, providing household supplies and essential health items for about 200 seniors in Johnson City. The group is looking for donations from the community. Deb Fogle and Joan […]
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View

The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend

KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County

Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service...
Watauga Lake Cleanup

BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup this Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive.
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership for councils

The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce recently elected new leaders for its four councils. The Chamber’s Workforce Development, Governmental Relations, Young Professional Development and Membership/Business Development Councils have gained new members and new chairs.
Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children

Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
