Willmar, MN

willmarradio.com

Michael Thissen

Michael Thissen, age 86, of Clara City, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Rice Hos…
CLARA CITY, MN
willmarradio.com

Hutchinson teen wins new truck at Brainerd ice fishing event

(Nisswa, MN) -- A 13-year-old boy is the big winner in the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson reeled in a nine-point-75-pound walleye Saturday which earns him a new Ford or G-M-C truck. The next largest walleye was five-point-67 pounds. More than 12 thousand anglers turned out at Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake despite freezing temperatures. Volunteers drilled 14-thousand300 holes in two hours. Officials say the ice fishing tournament has raised over four-and-a-half-million dollars for charities and nonprofits since 1991.
BRAINERD, MN
willmarradio.com

Lawren Mead

Lawren Mead, age 79 of Spicer, MN died on Sunday January 29, 2023 at his home in Spicer. Lawren celebration of life will be at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be held at a later date at the Roseville Cemetery in Haiwick, MN.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Eileen C. Sell

Eileen Caroline Sell, 99, formerly of Murdock, died Monday, January 30th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday, February 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Thursday at the church and continue one hour prior to service. Burial will be at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to the Diocesan Mission at San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
MURDOCK, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Warns Against Feeding Animals

(KNSI) – “Don’t feed the animals.”. You’ve probably seen those signs before. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is still true in the middle of a snowy winter. Staff have witnessed several examples of people dropping off bread crumbs and other food along the...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday

(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust

(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled

(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Cardinals lose on the road at Brainerd

The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team lost on the road at Brainerd Tuesday night with a final score of 98 to 69. The start of the game had a good pace with multiple lead changes, ties and few turnovers. It wasn’t until the last five minutes of the first half that Brainerd was able to pull away with a flurry of three pointers to head into halftime on top.
WILLMAR, MN
kfgo.com

Police investigating death of father, daughter as possible murder-suicide

SARTELL, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Sartell Police have released the names of two people killed in an apartment fire Thursday and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. According to police, Caleb Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His four-month-old daughter Hazel’s death is being investigated...
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

NL-S boys win in overtime

The NL-S Wildcats pulled off an upset Tuesday night with a win in overtime against the visiting Watertown-Mayer Royals. The Royals came into the game with a 10-6 record as a favorite to win the conference this year. The Wildcats had other plans with a great effort from Grant Paffrath...

