(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.

SPICER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO