Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will conduct hydrant flow testing in the downtown area. Flushing tests the hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure are available. It also removes sediment from the pipes. Downtown testing will conclude Sunday, but...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where nine railcars derailed on Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

No injuries after train derailment in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Operations are back to normal in downtown Augusta after a train derailed late Tuesday night. According to CSX, the incident happened around 11:00 P.M. near the courthouse on 11th Street. A CSX train derailed nine rail cars, but all stayed upright. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up and recovery. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the clean up will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th St. and Walton Way area this morning. Seek an alternate route, if possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Following their dreams on the court from Saint Croix to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maliq Richards and Khaleed Heywood are seniors on the North Augusta Boys Basketball team. They’re cousins and were born in Saint Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two years ago, their talents on the basketball court and their goal of following their love for the game, led them to find a new home in the CSRA.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been years in the making, but plans are moving forward to revitalize streets in downtown Augusta. We’re learning those plans could take between two and a half, and three years. This includes the 13th, Fifth, Sixth, Telfair and Greene streets. Estimates for the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 killed when car, big-rig crash on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta. The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course. The crash involved a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Rotary Club of Augusta hosts speech contest for local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rotary Club of Augusta is calling all Richmond and Columbia County high school students to participate in the annual Preston Johnson Speech Contest. All public, private, and home-schooled high school students in those two counties are eligible. Each speech is limited to three to four...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
AUGUSTA, GA

