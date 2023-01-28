AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Operations are back to normal in downtown Augusta after a train derailed late Tuesday night. According to CSX, the incident happened around 11:00 P.M. near the courthouse on 11th Street. A CSX train derailed nine rail cars, but all stayed upright. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up and recovery. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the clean up will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th St. and Walton Way area this morning. Seek an alternate route, if possible.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO