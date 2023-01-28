Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will conduct hydrant flow testing in the downtown area. Flushing tests the hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure are available. It also removes sediment from the pipes. Downtown testing will conclude Sunday, but...
WRDW-TV
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where nine railcars derailed on Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for...
wgac.com
Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
wfxg.com
No injuries after train derailment in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Operations are back to normal in downtown Augusta after a train derailed late Tuesday night. According to CSX, the incident happened around 11:00 P.M. near the courthouse on 11th Street. A CSX train derailed nine rail cars, but all stayed upright. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up and recovery. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the clean up will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th St. and Walton Way area this morning. Seek an alternate route, if possible.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down. Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.
WRDW-TV
Following their dreams on the court from Saint Croix to North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maliq Richards and Khaleed Heywood are seniors on the North Augusta Boys Basketball team. They’re cousins and were born in Saint Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two years ago, their talents on the basketball court and their goal of following their love for the game, led them to find a new home in the CSRA.
WRDW-TV
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
WRDW-TV
Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been years in the making, but plans are moving forward to revitalize streets in downtown Augusta. We’re learning those plans could take between two and a half, and three years. This includes the 13th, Fifth, Sixth, Telfair and Greene streets. Estimates for the...
WRDW-TV
1 killed when car, big-rig crash on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta. The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course. The crash involved a...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
WJBF.com
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data …. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
Reward offered for missing dog, Prince
A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!
WRDW-TV
Rotary Club of Augusta hosts speech contest for local students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rotary Club of Augusta is calling all Richmond and Columbia County high school students to participate in the annual Preston Johnson Speech Contest. All public, private, and home-schooled high school students in those two counties are eligible. Each speech is limited to three to four...
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
