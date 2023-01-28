Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis is Back, Ohio State Basketball Has An Abysmal January and the Football Buckeyes Land Another Big Transfer
Ohio State football got two pieces of exciting news over the past week, but Ohio State’s basketball struggles went from bad to worse. We talk extensively about both sports on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, starting with Ohio State football. While it’s a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeyes in that they are not making any additions to their high school recruiting class of 2023, they made news on Friday when they announced the return of former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis to the program as a defensive graduate assistant.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
Eleven Warriors
Statistical Drop-Off in Several Key Categories Illustrates What Went Wrong During Ohio State’s Jarring January Decline
The good news: Ohio State won’t have to play any more games in the month of January. The bad news: That doesn’t guarantee it will play any better from here on out. Before Ohio State can turn things around in the final 10 games of the regular season, it must understand what’s gone wrong amid its recent struggles. The past four weeks haven’t been kind to the Buckeyes, as they’ve dropped seven of their last eight games to finish January with a 2-7 record. Ohio State is only one game above .500 and now sits in 12th place in the Big Ten standings.
Eleven Warriors
Bruce Thornton Admits He Hit Freshman Wall And Began Doubting Himself in January, But Continues to Evolve into Vocal Leader For Ohio State
After ho-hum performances in a trio of season-opening warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, Bruce Thornton hit his stride. The highly-touted freshman point guard rattled off a subsequent nine-game run in which Chris Holtmann could hardly take him off the floor. Thornton averaged 12.6 points, shot well...
Eleven Warriors
Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote IV Will Not Return to Ohio State for Additional Year of Eligibility
Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote are no longer playing for Ohio State. Neither Ohio State defender is returning to the Buckeyes for a sixth year of eligibility, Ryan Day confirmed Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Both Friday and Gaoteote could have...
Eleven Warriors
How Did You Become a Fan of Ohio State?
Eleven Warriors
Former Ole Miss Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Transferring to Ohio State
Ohio State has bolstered its cornerback unit by landing the best available player in the transfer portal. Davison Igbinosun, who was ranked by 247Sports as the 10th-best player to enter the transfer portal during the winter transfer window, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday, becoming the sixth transfer addition for the Buckeyes this offseason.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Plummets to No. 10 in Latest AP Poll Following Three-Game Skid
When Ohio State checked in at No. 2 in the AP Poll two weeks ago, it tied the program record for the best ranking in history. However, the Buckeyes didn't hold that spot for very long. On Monday, Ohio State plummeted to No. 10 in the rankings amid a three-game losing streak.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis is a Home Run Hire, Ohio State Basketball is in Shambles and Being a Buckeye Football Player Looks Fun
Don't look now, but it's almost February. That means Ohio State's spring practices are getting closer and closer. A HOME RUN HIRE. Before the weekend started on Friday, Ohio State football announced former linebacker James Laurinaitis would return to the program as a graduate assistant – news that put a massive smile on my face.
