The good news: Ohio State won’t have to play any more games in the month of January. The bad news: That doesn’t guarantee it will play any better from here on out. Before Ohio State can turn things around in the final 10 games of the regular season, it must understand what’s gone wrong amid its recent struggles. The past four weeks haven’t been kind to the Buckeyes, as they’ve dropped seven of their last eight games to finish January with a 2-7 record. Ohio State is only one game above .500 and now sits in 12th place in the Big Ten standings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO