Athens, GA

UGA: Athletic department vehicle involved in crash was driven during unauthorized hours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
4 days ago
 4 days ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The University of Georgia provided an update Friday about their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and team staffer.

Police said on Jan. 10th, Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a crash on Barnett Shoals Road in a rented SUV.

On Friday, UGA Athletic Association officials reported that the rented SUV driven by LeCroy, carrying her, Willock and two other passengers, was leased by the athletic department for use during recruiting activities only.

“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties,” school officials said in their statement Friday. “Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”

Authorities also reported that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

It’s unclear what the group did in the hours before the crash. Investigators have said they are still awaiting results from toxicology and other tests to see if any other factors contributed to the crash.

UGA officials said they are still investigating the events of the crash.

“Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident,” they said in their statement.

