Man Utd offered chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag hits out at Andy Carroll for injuring Christian Eriksen
Erik ten Hag hits out at Andy Carroll for injuring Christian Eriksen.
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Man Utd
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Manchester United after joining on loan from Bayern Munich.
What Man Utd can expect from Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United could replace the injured Christian Eriksen with Marcel Sabitzer, so what can fans expect from the Austrian?
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - EFL Cup
How Man Utd could line up against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.
How Man Utd could line up with Marcel Sabitzer
The potential formations Manchester United could use if Marcel Sabitzer signs from Bayern Munich.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
PSG 'absolutely furious' with Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech loan move collapse
Paris Saint-Germain are 'absolutely furious' with Chelsea over the collapse of Hakim Ziyech's loan move.
Real Madrid learn extent of Ferland Mendy injury
Real Madrid have learned the extent of Ferland Mendy's muscle injury.
Erik ten Hag delivers latest Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial fitness updates
Erik ten Hag gives Man Utd team news ahead of Nottingham Forest semi-final - including latest on Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial.
Man Utd reject Arsenal world record approach for Alessia Russo
Manchester United have rejected a record approach from Arsenal for Alessia Russo, with the club adament that the forward is not for sale.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Which Premier League team had the best January transfer window?
A lot of money was sent in the Premier League during the January transfer window. Here's how the 20 Premier League teams fared when spending all that money. Bournemouth spent more money than anyone was really expecting this January - particularly on deadline day when they brought in Hamed Traore and Illia Zabarnyi for around £40m.
Southampton confirm signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk
Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk.
When did Newcastle United last win a trophy and who owns the club?
Newcastle are going in search of silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup, but when was the last time they won a trophy?
Tottenham continue late Pedro Porro talks; Djed Spence due for Rennes medical
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their late transfer window activity with a focus on the right-back position, sources have told 90min.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
