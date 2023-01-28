ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme Pickard
4d ago

I watched these videos and it is the worst I've ever seen ,my heart goes out to Tyres family,it would be so hard to stay nonviolent thru this,this is Murder of a young man that had no chance.

Just Sayin'
4d ago

Here we go again! Another reason for the mob to loot and steal and Byedone has another distraction from his disastrous handling of classified documents for money and power!!!

Genhtx88
4d ago

I’m curious to see the actual footage of when they caught him and took him in , this video is bad but he was able to flee on foot . How did he end up in the hospital. That’s the footage they should show .

NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
People

2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance

"I feel that everyone there should be charged," Nichols' stepfather said, following the 29-year-old Black man's death from injuries days after a traffic stop turned violent Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week. After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in...
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
BBC

Memphis gathers to mourn at Tyre Nichols' funeral

The family of Tyre Nichols will lay him to rest at a Memphis funeral on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by police. US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be among the crowds of mourners, at the invitation of Mr Nichols' family. The service at Mississippi Boulevard...
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
