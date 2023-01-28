Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Employees Receive Record $12,750 Profit-Sharing Check
GM’s hourly workers will receive their largest profit-sharing checks in history, amounting to $12,750 per worker, during February 2023, according to financial information released on January 31st, 2023. The payment will be added to eligible workers’ paychecks on February 24th, 2023. Approximately 42,300 employees qualify to receive the...
gmauthority.com
GM Presents Business Strategy For 2023 In South Korea
GM has just unveiled a new business strategy for 2023 in South Korea, where the company hopes to make a notable turnaround and lay the foundation for a sustainable future starting this year. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary presented its business strategy for this year on Monday, January 30th in...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark GM Financial Insurance Company
GM has filed to trademark “GM Financial Insurance Company,” GM Authority has learned. The trademark will likely be used in conjunction with the expansion of GM Financial as an underwriting insurance company. The new trademark was filed on January 24th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark...
gmauthority.com
GM Buying Its Own Transport Trucks To Deliver Vehicles To Dealers
GM plans to create its own fleet of delivery trucks to keep a strong flow of finished vehicles shipping to its dealerships in 2023, The move is prompted by significant improvements in vehicle production. Leading personnel from the Chevrolet brand and from Chevy’s dealer council said The General expects to...
gmauthority.com
GM And Lithium Americas Announce Joint Investment To Source Lithium In Nevada
GM and Lithium Americas have just announced a new joint investment to develop the Tracker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium extraction. Under this new joint venture, General Motors will invest $650 million into Lithium Americas, which represents the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce raw battery materials. It’s worth noting that the Tracker Pass mine is the largest known source of lithium in the U.S., and the third largest in the world.
gmauthority.com
GM Defense And ARV Win First Phase Of U.S. Army CTT Program
GM Defense and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have won a contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The multi-phase program aims to replace the Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks, with a production target of 40,000 units valued at upwards of $14 billion.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Reinstated By GM
Just last week, GM Authority reported that a Cadillac Escalade-V owner had their warranty voided after refinancing their new performance SUV. Now, we’re here to report an update on the owner’s current situation. Before we get to the update, let’s first recap. As reported last week, GM Authority...
gmauthority.com
GM Approved A Mid-Engine Corvette Back In 2007
GM unveiled the mid-engine Corvette C8 for the 2020 model year, making a giant leap in terms of performance and engineering for the iconic sports car nameplate. However, according to former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz, The General had actually approved the development of a production-spec mid-engine Corvette as far back as 2007.
gmauthority.com
GM signs agreement with Vacuumschmelze EV magnet factory in North America
GM signed a binding agreement with German magnet maker Vacuumschmelze, calling for the latter to build a factory in North America. Vacuumschmelze’s facility will supply GM with rare earth permanent magnets for electric vehicle (EV) motors. The deal follows up on a previous memorandum of understanding between GM and...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Buick Encore discount continues offering low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Buick Encore, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days. In addition, a special lease deal for certain markets is available on the 2022 Encore AWD Preferred, along with a $750 cash back lease incentive, for current lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GM Worker Injured At St. Catharines Propulsion Plant
A worker at GM’s St. Catharines Propulsion plant in Glendale, Ontario, Canada was seriously injured on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, The Record reported. The worker, a man in his 50s, received “significant” crushing injuries to both his upper and lower body on Tuesday morning. The worker sustained these injuries while working inside a machine at the plant.
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Offer Nappa Leather Seating Package
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will offer a myriad of new features and options compared to the introductory 2023 model year, and GM Authority has learned that among those will be a newly available Nappa Leather seating package, which is genuine leather made from calfskin or other types of soft cowhide.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV SUV Production Starts Today
General Motors unveiled the all-new GMC Hummer EV SUV in April of the 2021 calendar year, introducing a fresh utility vehicle body style for the all-electric off-roader. Now, production of the GMC Hummer EV SUV is getting underway at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, while customers will start receiving their vehicles near the end of Q1 2023.
gmauthority.com
First 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Sells For $500K At Charity Auction
Since the official reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, much of the attention has centered around the Hummer EV Pickup, as it was the first variant to go on sale in the U.S. Anticipation has been building around the Hummer EV SUV, and now, the first production-spec supertruck has sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction just before the vehicle’s start of regular production on January 29th, 2023.
gmauthority.com
No Ram TRX, Ford F-150 Raptor R Rival Planned For GMC
When it comes to high-performance ICE-based pickups, GM’s crosstown rivals, Stellantis and Ford, both have something on the docket, with Stellantis offering the Ram TRX, and Ford offering the F-150 Raptor R. Meanwhile, GMC has yet to step up with a rival of its own in this space, and according to GMC exec Duncan Aldred, it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Average Transaction Price Tops $111,000 In Q4 2022
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade represents the third model year of the fifth generation of Cadillac’s perennial luxury full-size SUV. With a starting MSRP of $82,690, the Escalade doesn’t come cheap. However, Escalade customers have been willing to pay much more for the Caddy SUV, as the average transaction price of the 2023 Escalade crested $110,000 last year.
Comments / 0