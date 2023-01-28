Read full article on original website
WILLIAM “BILL” WOOLDRIDGE
William “Bill” Wooldridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, MO, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Dunksburg, MO, with Rev. Chris Medina and the elders of the church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Bill was an avid sports fan. Please feel free to wear your sports apparel to these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church or Sweet Springs Food Panty. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARY FLETCHER
Mary A. Fletcher, 90, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash
A pickup truck lost control Sunday evening on a slick highway in Morgan County, crashing with another pickup and killing the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction
On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARTHA ANN YOUNCE
Martha Ann Younce, 83, of Concordia, MO, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Concordia Baptist Church with Dale Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Concordia Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Accident In Saline County Injures Versailles Woman
A two-car accident Saturday night on southbound-65 in Saline County sends a Versailles woman plus two others to the emergency rooms. The highway patrol says it happened when 42-year-old Michelle Cook, of Alma, turned in to the path of 35-year-old David Borgstadt, of Warrensburg. Borgstadt was seriously hurt and flown...
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
DARLENE ANITA (KIDD) SCHUMACHER
Darlene Anita (Kidd) Schumacher entered eternal life with her Savior on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Villa Marie Nursing Home in Jefferson City. Darlene was born on December 8, 1933, in Corder, MO, on the family home across from Corder Public School. Her parents were Horace and Kathryn (Horner) Kidd.
Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville
A trailer fire led authorities to shut down part of a highway in northern Boone County on Tuesday morning. The post Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man killed in Camden County crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash in Camden County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at MO 7, three quarters of a mile north of Bollinger Creek Road around 9:41 a.m. The crash happened when Shaylin...
BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT
Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
Saturday night's weather update
The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
School closings: Monday, Jan. 30
Booneville R-1 Schools will have a snow day. Bunceton R-IV Schools canceled school for the day. A full list of closings and delays can be found anytime here. A full weather report can be found here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY “CENTRAL’S GOT TALENT” ACCEPTING REGISTRATION UNTIL JANUARY 31
Central Methodist University’s (CMU) annual scholarship competition “Central’s Got Talent” is accepting registrations until Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The competition is open to high school seniors and will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The competition allows students a chance to shine in vocal, instrumental and praise band areas. Students of any intended major or course of study are eligible.
