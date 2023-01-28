Read full article on original website
Sun allows temps to rebound a bit Wednesday
With mostly clear skies, light winds and a solid snow cover, temps will still be pretty cold to start the day Wednesday – single-digit above and below zero with sub-zero wind chills. However the second straight day with abundant sunshine will help readings moderate a bit into the middle 20s by afternoon.
Early-week cold snap follows weekend snowstorm
Residents in the north portions of the Chicago area spent much of their Sunday digging out after a major snowfall. Total accumulations ranged from as much as 6 to 10 inches across the far northern areas straddling the Wisconsin state line to as little as an inch or less in far southern sections of the […]
MyWabashValley.com
Cold start to the week, storm track looks to stay south
Winter Weather Advisory for Illinois counties from 6 Sunday night to 9 am Monday CST. Wintry mix, light snow and light ice. Travel could become slick. Winter mix tonight with a low in the mid-to-upper 20s. Early mixed precipitation Monday with a high in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WGNtv.com
How long will this latest blast of arctic air last?
The winter’s second blast of arctic air has taken over—not as intense as the December outbreak, but plenty chilly. A reflective, cold air-preserving layer of snow has set the stage for the current cold blast—the first of this intensity in over a month. Temps by Tuesday morning will drop to single digits over a swath of the area—but to NEAR ZERO in the city and BELOW ZERO in areas west and north of the city. It’s easily the coldest air of January and follows 6 consecutive days of snow which has dropped 8″ of snow at O’Hare and a foot northern counties along and either side of the Wisconsin line.
thelansingjournal.com
Sunday: Freezing rain and snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Mid-Michigan, up to 8 inches of snow expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 p.m., for parts of Mid-Michigan as another wintery storm looks to bring several inches of snow by Sunday morning
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
fox32chicago.com
Brutal cold descends upon Chicago
CHICAGO - Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it. Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.
Frigid temperatures on tap for Chicago area next 2 days; how low will temperatures go?
AccuWeather says the Chicago area will reach a high of 14 degrees by midday and then temperatures will begin to dip, bottoming out to an average of 2 degrees below zero overnight for the majority area.
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
25newsnow.com
Snow chance in the morning, wintry mix likely this evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another round of wintry precipitation is on tap for the start of the weekend with a mix of snow, rain and ice possible. Once this system exits the region, much of the extended forecast will trend quiet, but cool. Saturday: An area of low pressure...
Crashes reported as snow, road conditions worsen
A blustery cold front has swept into the Chicago area Friday with more snow on the way Saturday. Falling snow has caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area. Multiple crashes and closures have been reported on expressways and streets. Whiteout conditions are reported toward the Wisconsin state line. A multi-vehicle pileup just across […]
The city’s “Big Snow” of ’67 and the calm before the storm
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, It’s turned colder now, but with all of our recent mild weather, wasn’t it reminiscent of the city’s “Big Snow”, the calm before the storm? Thanks, Aaron Szanyi Dear Aaron, In many ways, it was. The winter of 1966-67 was rather unremarkable through January 25th. […]
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures move in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder temperatures will move in to the Chicago area, but the forecast looks dry for the week ahead. Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 11 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 15 degrees. Cold will start the week, but temperatures will warm through the week.
With More Snow in the Forecast, Here's How Many Inches Chicago Could See and When
January in Chicago is finally living up to its hype, with a cold and snowy weekend on the way, beginning with a period of "wind whipped snow" late Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop later Friday morning, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.
Blast of Arctic air arriving in Chicago area today
The high temperature will only reach 26 degrees and will crash to a low of just 10 degrees tonight, AccuWeather says. Tomorrow, expect even harsher conditions in Chicago. The NWS anticipates wind chill factors as low as 10 below zero Monday morning.
iheart.com
Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan In Single Digit Weather
Dan O'connor aka The Great Lake Jumper, has taken the plunge into Lake Michigan every day since June of 2020. That includes yesterday. The temperature high was 19 degrees! For the record, medical professionals advise not to do this...because ya know, it's dangerous AF.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
