The Chevy Chase Library, located at 8005 Connecticut Ave near Chevy Chase Lake Drive, was evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building. Upon arrival, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) saw that there was no fire evident, but a an overheated and burned up water pump motor in the basement was the cause of the smoke in the building. Smoke is being cleared as of 10:15am and there are no injuries following the evacuation of the building.

CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO