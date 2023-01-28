Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd Closed at I270
Germantown Road is closed at I-270 as a result of a traffic collision Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into Darnestown Home Early Tuesday Morning
A driver described as “flying down Jones Lane Rd” by the resident of the home that was hit, crashed into the home at the intersection of Darnestown Rd and Jones Lane at approximately 3:30am on Tuesday morning (photos below). When the car crashed into the home, there was...
mocoshow.com
Electrical Hazard Blocks Some Lane on Rt 108 in Ashton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 6:30pm for an electrical hazard on the 100blk of Olney-Sandy Spring Rd (Route 108), between New Hampshire Ave and Sherwood high school in Ashton. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, PE704 responded “for electrical hazard, wires down, some lanes blocked.” As of now there is no word on how the pole was damaged.
wfmd.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
mocoshow.com
Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp
A driver is being rescued after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
mocoshow.com
Chevy Chase Library Evacuated After Smoke is Reported Inside the Building; No Fire Evident
The Chevy Chase Library, located at 8005 Connecticut Ave near Chevy Chase Lake Drive, was evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building. Upon arrival, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) saw that there was no fire evident, but a an overheated and burned up water pump motor in the basement was the cause of the smoke in the building. Smoke is being cleared as of 10:15am and there are no injuries following the evacuation of the building.
mocoshow.com
One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Fire in Aspen Hill Late Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a house fire on the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill/Rockville at approximately 11:15 on Monday night. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, firefighters rescued two residents who were found unconscious in an upstairs...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
1 dead, another critically injured after massive house fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a two-story Montgomery County home late Monday night. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Oriental Street, off of Aspen Hill Road, in Rockville around 11:15 p.m. after a report of a house fire. At the scene, they found a single family home engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing.
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
fox5dc.com
Cars caught on camera 'drifting' in downtown Silver Spring intersection
Cell phone video from this weekend shows cars doing donuts in the middle of a popular intersection in downtown Silver Spring. The rise in crime in the area has residents on edge. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to people in downtown Silver Spring about the incident.
Woman dies after falling from moving car in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County police say a 30-year-old woman has died after she opened the door of a moving car and fell onto the roadway in Dumfries. The Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded to the area of Williamstown Drive and Richmond Highway to investigate the single-vehicle crash around 1:43 a.m.
WGAL
Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
mocoshow.com
After-Crash Audits Add to City of Rockville’s Approach to Vision Zero
The city of Rockville’s Vision Zero Task Force is using a new audit process to examine roadways and identify needed improvements following several serious and fatal crashes on Rockville roads last fall. The visual inspection audit includes assessing pavement markings, signs, sidewalks, roadway quality and traffic signals on roadways where crashes occur.
Comments / 0