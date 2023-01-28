ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd Closed at I270

Germantown Road is closed at I-270 as a result of a traffic collision Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com

Electrical Hazard Blocks Some Lane on Rt 108 in Ashton

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 6:30pm for an electrical hazard on the 100blk of Olney-Sandy Spring Rd (Route 108), between New Hampshire Ave and Sherwood high school in Ashton. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, PE704 responded “for electrical hazard, wires down, some lanes blocked.” As of now there is no word on how the pole was damaged.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Chevy Chase Library Evacuated After Smoke is Reported Inside the Building; No Fire Evident

The Chevy Chase Library, located at 8005 Connecticut Ave near Chevy Chase Lake Drive, was evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building. Upon arrival, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) saw that there was no fire evident, but a an overheated and burned up water pump motor in the basement was the cause of the smoke in the building. Smoke is being cleared as of 10:15am and there are no injuries following the evacuation of the building.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning

Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, another critically injured after massive house fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a two-story Montgomery County home late Monday night. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Oriental Street, off of Aspen Hill Road, in Rockville around 11:15 p.m. after a report of a house fire. At the scene, they found a single family home engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman dies after falling from moving car in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County police say a 30-year-old woman has died after she opened the door of a moving car and fell onto the roadway in Dumfries. The Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded to the area of Williamstown Drive and Richmond Highway to investigate the single-vehicle crash around 1:43 a.m.
DUMFRIES, VA
WGAL

Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

After-Crash Audits Add to City of Rockville’s Approach to Vision Zero

The city of Rockville’s Vision Zero Task Force is using a new audit process to examine roadways and identify needed improvements following several serious and fatal crashes on Rockville roads last fall. The visual inspection audit includes assessing pavement markings, signs, sidewalks, roadway quality and traffic signals on roadways where crashes occur.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy