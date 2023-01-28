Suspected drunk driver seriously hurt after crashing into HCSO patrol vehicle following brief chase with alleged reckless driver, officials say

On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.

CONROE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO