ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Suspected drunk driver seriously hurt after crashing into HCSO patrol vehicle following brief chase with alleged reckless driver, officials say

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

23-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County jail, deputies say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests

On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy