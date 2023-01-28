Suspected drunk driver seriously hurt after crashing into HCSO patrol vehicle following brief chase with alleged reckless driver, officials say

Read full article on original website
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
At least 2 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl at Waller County Jail, sheriff says; 1 deputy hospitalized
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after at least two deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl Tuesday at the Waller County Jail, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Troy Guidry said it appears deputies were exposed during a narcotics examination. He said at least one of...
23-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man to in north Houston last week has been identified and charged. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder. On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
3 detained in Central Market parking lot after leading police on pursuit in stolen car, HPD says
Police said three people were detained after the driver did not stop for about a mile until pulling into the grocery store's parking lot on Westheimer Road and Weslayan Street.
24-year-old suspect arrested, charged after killing man during robbery in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed another man during a robbery in June of last year. Jamarcus Williams Edwards has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 55-year-old Rene Garcia to death. On June 29, 2022, Houston police responded...
Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a homeowner after another man was found shot to death inside his northwest Houston home on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home located...
58 iPhones went missing from a Galveston County school district and this is who is responsible, authorities say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Clear Creek Independent School District lead network engineer is accused of stealing 58 iPhones from the district and shipping them to Russia and Uzbekistan. The alleged theft dates back to Oct. 18, 2021, when the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from...
Suspect charged with murder after fatally shooting man, injuring another during argument at convenience store in SE Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after being accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting on Jan. 9 in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Joshua Toliver, 30, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon...
HCSO Sergeant injured in major crash involving possible wrong way driver on North Freeway HOV lane, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant was hurt in a major crash with a possible wrong-way driver on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, according to authorities. According to deputies, the crash happened early Sunday. Deputies said a sergeant was headed to work on the HOV...
Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say
Investigators spent the better part of the last three months trying to connect the district's former lead network engineer to the alleged heist, which saw the devices go way far out of the country.
