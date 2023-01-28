Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Local business aims to improve car rentals in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Senior Bowl embracing new NFL-requested coaching change at 2023 event
MOBILE, Ala. -- This year’s edition of the Senior Bowl features a new-look coaching configuration, with the 2023 event moving away from having two staffs handle each team. It’s the first time in the Senior Bowl’s 74-year history that they’ve drifted from the two-staff format. They report that at least one coach from the 16 teams that submitted nominations was chosen, with the New Orleans Saints (four), Washington Commanders (four), Chicago Bears (four), Las Vegas Raiders (three), Cleveland Browns (two) and Pittsburgh Steelers (two) leading the way.
How to watch Senior Bowl coverage (1/31/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, start time
Senior Bowl week is here, with some of college football’s top stars showcasing their skills for coaches, executives and scouts from around the NFL for the week from Mobile, Alabama. Watch the Detroit Lions and the NFL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or on Sling (local restrictions may apply)
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
MLive.com
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
Michigan flips Stanford DL commit on signing day
Michigan’s football program has made a signing day addition to its 2023 class. Chatworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt flipped his commitment from Stanford to Michigan on Wednesday. The Wolverines officially announced Brandt’s signing on Twitter. The No. 453 overall prospect nationally, per the 247Sports...
