Williamson Daily News
No. 1 Lady Miners improve to 15-1 with trio of wins
NEWTOWN — On Saturday night, the Mingo Central girls basketball team took the court atop Miner Mountain on senior night in the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader against Tolsia, and the hosts defeated the visiting Lady Rebels by a final count of 58-50. With the victory, head coach Kim Davis-Smith’s team has now emerged victorious eight games in a row.
WSAZ
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
Williamson Daily News
Williamson resident accepted to 2023 Leadership W.Va. class
CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years. Included in this year’s list of participants is Durand Warren, who works for Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Williamson Daily News
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Williamson Daily News
Kentucky man drowns in river after police say he fled
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man drowned last week after police say he fled and jumped into the river in Pikeville. The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident last Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River according to a release.
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
Williamson Daily News
Vendor registration open for 2023 Dirt Days
WILLIAMSON — The fourth annual Dirt Days is set to once again bring outdoor enthusiasts to downtown Williamson this spring. The event is set for April 27-30 and vendor registration is open.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
Williamson Daily News
Beshear Announces $3.8 Million for Clean Water, Nonprofits in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week more than $3.8 million in awards to expand access to clean water and support nonprofits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
wfxrtv.com
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
wymt.com
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
WSAZ
Crews respond to house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the house OK. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical...
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
WSAZ
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals...
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
