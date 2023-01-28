ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Snowscapes

One of the perks of living in L.A. is that you can enjoy views of snow-capped mountains without having to clear snow from your driveway or put chains on your tires. Thanks to readers who shared photos of our mountains in the wake of our most recent winter storm. Thanks...
Tesla driver arrested in alleged road rage on 2 Freeway

Glassell Park -- A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks, including an incident on the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park, was behind bars today. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol's Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
Wilson High counselor overcomes challenges, champions student success

El Sereno -- Elsa Gutierrez-Aviles, a college counselor at Wilson High School in El Sereno, wondered why the school principal had gathered her colleagues for an impromptu meeting. Turns out, Principal Gregorio Verbera had some good news to share: Gutierrez-Aviles and her team received the 2023 Excellence in College Counseling...
