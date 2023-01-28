Local leaders hold ‘Day of Unity’ after release of Tyre Nichols video

Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother.

Activists are now using the Memphis case as a rallying cry for change and held a day of unity on Saturday.

Protests at courthouses across the country took place, including in the Queen City.

The NAACP, along with other organizations in Charlotte, held a rally they called a ‘Day of Unity’ at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Mecklenburg County courthouse.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke to the head of the local NAACP, Rev. Corine Mack about the event.

“I’m hoping to see people from all walks of life who understand the importance of us trying to collaborate and come together around policing,” Mack said.

RELATED: Local, state leaders react to video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police officers

Mack and the other participating organizations want to turn the spotlight on local law enforcement agencies.

“That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some decent human beings who take that position on as an officer, but the system itself the culture itself has proven harmful to people of color,” Mack said.

All five of the officers who were fired and charged with murder are black and Rev. Mack said that proves her point about the systemic nature of policing.

“It makes to point I’m trying to make. It doesn’t matter if they are black or white, the culture teaches them that black people are probable criminals, black people are less than,” Mack said.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts attended the march today, a peaceful protest of local groups and residents troubled by the video and eager for change.

Activist Kass Otley was among one the attendants. She, like many others, was disturbed by the video and hit the streets to make a change.

“I cried all night and all morning, this morning every time I thought about him yelling for his mother,” Otley said.

Viewer discretion advised: Video released of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols

People from all walks of life came out to march and show their support. Christian Cano, a pro-life advocate was there looking to challenge those who share his views to be “pro all lives.”

“I want to challenge those who live in this city but those who live in our area who are pro-life...to be pro all life,” Cano told Channel 9.

Protestors marched toward police headquarters where speeches were given and then the group headed to Marshall Park.

An event to remember those lost to police brutality was also held at the Cabarrus County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

With weather permitting, the protest is scheduled to continue tomorrow at 7 p.m. The crowd is planning to gather in Marshall Park and then march through Uptown Charlotte.

(WATCH BELOW: Video released of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols)