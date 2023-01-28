Warren Kappenberg of Baiting Hollow died on Jan. 29, 2023 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 26, 1947 in Yonkers, New York to Alice and Herbert Kappenberg. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1965. He attended Hudson Valley Community College for electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 as a First Lieutenant, serving in Vietnam and he received a bronze star. He then attended CW Post College. Warren served one tour in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a Field Artillery Officer and received a Bronze Star. Upon honorable discharge in 1969, he attended CW Post College.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO