Riverhead, NY

wshu.org

Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve

The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Macklowes Sell West End Road Estate

Art and antique dealers Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe have sold their longtime East Hampton home, the oceanfront estate at 51 West End Road, with a last asking price of $39.5... more. In Orient Village, a 5.7-acre estate that once belonged to the grandson of President Theodore ... 25 Jan 2023...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport

The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

Consortium OK’d for 900-unit revamp of CityPlace Long Beach

Developers will replace part of the vacant CityPlace Long Beach shopping center with a retail and housing village in Downtown. New York-based Turnbridge Equities, Newport Beach-based Waterford Property Company and Monument Square Investment Group, based in Beverly Hills, won approval from the city’s Planning Commission to redevelop CityPlace at 151 East 5th Street, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
riverheadlocal

Rebranded and refreshed, Riverhead’s par-3 Sandy Pond Golf Course to reopen under new ownership March 1

Sandy Pond Golf Course, which is closed for renovation this winter, will open in March under new ownership. The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue, a Riverhead favorite for more than half a century, has been purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland, who are already working on upgrades and plan to add a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse on the 18-acre site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
MEDFORD, NY
27east.com

February at The Suffolk

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Carol Marie Talmage, 90

Carol Marie (Burns) Talmage died at her home in Riverhead on Jan. 27, 2023. She was 90 years old. She was born in Riverhead on May 15, 1932 to Eleanor (Galow) and William Burns. She attended Riverhead schools and SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Cortland, earning a bachelor’s degree in education....
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
riverheadlocal

Virginia A. Purcell, 95

Virginia A. Purcell of Riverhead died on Jan. 25, 2023 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 95 years old. She was born on Feb. 17, 1927 in Greenport to Sarah Franklin and Joseph Raynor. She graduated from high school. She worked in electronics making boards at Hazeltine in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Warren George Kappenberg, 75

Warren Kappenberg of Baiting Hollow died on Jan. 29, 2023 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 26, 1947 in Yonkers, New York to Alice and Herbert Kappenberg. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1965. He attended Hudson Valley Community College for electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 as a First Lieutenant, serving in Vietnam and he received a bronze star. He then attended CW Post College. Warren served one tour in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a Field Artillery Officer and received a Bronze Star. Upon honorable discharge in 1969, he attended CW Post College.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

