wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
27east.com
Macklowes Sell West End Road Estate
Art and antique dealers Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe have sold their longtime East Hampton home, the oceanfront estate at 51 West End Road, with a last asking price of $39.5... more. In Orient Village, a 5.7-acre estate that once belonged to the grandson of President Theodore ... 25 Jan 2023...
greaterlongisland.com
Port Jeff’s Gap building sells for $2.6M; Chelsea Market concept possible
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. After sitting vacant for years, the old Gap property at 100 Arden Place in Port Jefferson Village has sold to a private buyer for $2.6 million. But...
greaterlongisland.com
The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport
The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
therealdeal.com
Consortium OK’d for 900-unit revamp of CityPlace Long Beach
Developers will replace part of the vacant CityPlace Long Beach shopping center with a retail and housing village in Downtown. New York-based Turnbridge Equities, Newport Beach-based Waterford Property Company and Monument Square Investment Group, based in Beverly Hills, won approval from the city’s Planning Commission to redevelop CityPlace at 151 East 5th Street, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
Rebranded and refreshed, Riverhead’s par-3 Sandy Pond Golf Course to reopen under new ownership March 1
Sandy Pond Golf Course, which is closed for renovation this winter, will open in March under new ownership. The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue, a Riverhead favorite for more than half a century, has been purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland, who are already working on upgrades and plan to add a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse on the 18-acre site.
Letter: Response to Hochul Housing Plan Is Hypocritical
Former Huntington Councilman Mark A Cuthbertson, chairman of Huntington Town Democratic Committee, challenges Supervisor Ed Smyth on housing response. Read More ...
Town eyes agreement to site Cousins Paintball at Calverton municipal park
Town officials are looking at entering into an agreement with Cousins Paintball that will allow the company to operate its paintball facility on approximately 14 to 16 acres of land inside the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The company would pay the town $5,000 per month for 11 months of operation...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach
Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
27east.com
February at The Suffolk
Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
greaterlongisland.com
You inherited a house on Long Island. Should you sell, rent, or move in?
OK, here’s the situation. A parent just passed away and left you the house. You don’t live anywhere near it, and aren’t sure what to do. In the meantime, you’re paying taxes and utility bills, besides having the lawn mowed. This 3 bed, 1 bath ranch...
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
Carol Marie Talmage, 90
Carol Marie (Burns) Talmage died at her home in Riverhead on Jan. 27, 2023. She was 90 years old. She was born in Riverhead on May 15, 1932 to Eleanor (Galow) and William Burns. She attended Riverhead schools and SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Cortland, earning a bachelor’s degree in education....
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Virginia A. Purcell, 95
Virginia A. Purcell of Riverhead died on Jan. 25, 2023 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 95 years old. She was born on Feb. 17, 1927 in Greenport to Sarah Franklin and Joseph Raynor. She graduated from high school. She worked in electronics making boards at Hazeltine in Riverhead.
Warren George Kappenberg, 75
Warren Kappenberg of Baiting Hollow died on Jan. 29, 2023 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 26, 1947 in Yonkers, New York to Alice and Herbert Kappenberg. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1965. He attended Hudson Valley Community College for electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 as a First Lieutenant, serving in Vietnam and he received a bronze star. He then attended CW Post College. Warren served one tour in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a Field Artillery Officer and received a Bronze Star. Upon honorable discharge in 1969, he attended CW Post College.
21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Crossing Busy Rocky Point Street
A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island street. Emergency crews in Rocky Point were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 30, with reports that a car had struck a pedestrian on Route 25A east of Rocky Point Road, according to Suffolk County Police.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
riverheadlocal
