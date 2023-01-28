ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally Saturday in Boston to call for justice following police beating of Tyre Nichols

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BOSTON — More rallies are planned Sunday following the release of video showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month.

Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five former Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired and charged with murder.

Friday, two Shelby County deputies were also placed on leave.

“STAY IN THE STREETS TO DEMAND JUSTICE FOR TYRE NICHOLS AND ALL VICTIMS OF RACIST POLICE TERROR,” organizers with the Boston branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation wrote in a Facebook post promoting the event. “We know we ain’t getting any justice unless we fight for it!”

Sunday’s rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. outside the State House in Boston.

It comes on the heels of another demonstration organized by the same group in Boston Friday night.

“Monsters, murderers, beat Tyre Nichols, and murdered him,” one demonstrator said. “They executed him.”

Protesters held signs reading “Justice for all victims of police terror!” and “jail killer cops”. About 100 people attended the demonstration.

Before the march, there were several speeches in which people called for total reform of the justice system to prevent more tragedies from happening. “If we are to keep actual, true justice, not just the conviction of the cops who murdered these people, which absolutely should happen,” one speaker said. “But a situation and a world and a system where people aren’t murdered for getting help. They can call and rely on people to help them when they need it.”

Prior to that demonstration, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, local clergy, and community activists gathered for a vigil in front of the newly erected Martin Luther King Jr. Embrace statue.

The Massachusetts State Police also released a statement Friday condemning the actions of the five Memphis police officers and echoing a desire from elected leaders for any Boston demonstrations to remain peaceful. “The brutality alleged in these indictments and supported by the evidence described by Tennessee authorities represents clear criminality and an utter breach of public trust,” said MSP Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason. “We understand that members of the public may wish to exercise their rights of expression in response to this incident. We urge anyone who does so to act peacefully and with respect for the law and their fellow citizens. In the event that there are demonstrations, the State Police will protect the safety, property and rights of all demonstrators and the public at large alike.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 18

nope
4d ago

Haven’t they all been arrested and charged? Looks like justice has already started. All that’s left is riots, they call them rallies now

Reply(2)
17
111321189
4d ago

Terrible situation, those cops deserve everything coming to them. That being said, justice has already begun.

Reply
8
Brian420
4d ago

lets call it what it is. riots. mostly teens and young adults looking to create more havoc because of how "woke" they are

Reply
2
 

